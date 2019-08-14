From left, long-time museum volunteers Pat and Charlotte Davis, Historic DeSoto Foundation board member Keith Hawkins, former DeSoto Times editor/publisher Bill Bailey, DeSoto County Museum curator Robert Long, former DeSoto Times Today editor/publisher Tom Pittman, and museum assistant to the curator Brooke Farley stand in front of a mural displaying the history of newspapers in DeSoto County. Part of the room will be where the Pittman Family Archive of past newspaper issues are housed inside the county museum.