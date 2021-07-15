The now hiring sign is up for two future Whatburger locations in DeSoto County.
The popular Texas-based burger chain recently announced that they will be opening two locations in Southaven and three more in the Memphis metro area. The location at Goodman and Getwell is expected to open in early 2022, followed by the one at Goodman and Airways in mid 2022.
The chain will also open locations at SWQ Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis, Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova, and NWQ West Poplar Ave and Market Blvd. in Collierville.
Whataburger has more than 850 locations across ten states and is known for its fresh-never-frozen beef burgers available 24 hours a day, and its breakfast menu featuring its fan-favorite Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Breakfast on a bun. Whataburger’s famous Spicy Ketchup is also well-loved by customers.
The hiring process will begin this month for restaurant manager and operating partner positions at the new locations. For team leader and team member positions, the hiring process will start in the fall.
The five Whataburger locations will bring almost 1,000 jobs to the greater Memphis area by the end of 2022. The company expects to hire at least 530 employees in this area by the end of 2021.
“Since joining Whataburger 12 years ago, I can say that working at Whataburger offers so much opportunity for career advancement and personal fulfillment,” said Whataburger Regional Director Aaron Valdez.
Whataburger employees are automatically placed into Whataburger’s Restaurant Career Development Program to give them the opportunity to grow.
“Our employees, who we call family members, are the heart and soul of our brand,” Valdez said. “I know there are a lot of wonderful people in the greater Memphis area who we’d love to have join the Whataburger family, and I encourage them to apply.”
People interested in positions at Whataburger can get more information at www.whataburger.com/careers.
