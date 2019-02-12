Southaven city officials have voted to move forward on adding new welcome signs to greet those visiting Mississippi’s third-largest city.
Bids were received in late January in line with what had been proposed for the signs, a project that has been four years in the making, said Mayor Darren Musselwhite at the board’s most recent regular meeting.
“There’s two designs we’ve been working on,” Musselwhite explained. “There’s an interstate city entrance sign that we have plans to put up on I-55 along the southbound lane but facing the northbound lane just north of Starlanding Road. The second one is what we’re calling district monument signs. We had an estimated cost of each around $150,000 and the lowest bid came in at $150,337 so it’s right on the mark.”
The proposed welcome statements will be brick-based signs that are lighted to greet motorists traveling to or through the city.
The second welcome sign is to be located at the southwest corner of I-55 and Stateline Road facing southbound traffic on I-55.
“We thought that was one of the most high-profile locations to make a statement when you come into the city,” Musselwhite said.
Funding for the project had already been approved in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget under beautification. There are plans for more welcome signs under the proposal, but the mayor said the remainder of the line item, about $49,000, would be used for some landscaping projects around the city. Two more signs are being planned for future construction which would be included in next year’s budget.
F&F Construction won the bid and will construct the signs for the city.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.