Flea and Natasha Watts recently opened their tattoo studio EzFlea Tattoos in Hernando after Flea’s 16 years in the tattoo industry.
Natasha said they decided on the location in Hernando on Monteith Avenue after considering several cities in DeSoto County.
“Flea has been tattooing for 16 years,” Natasha said. “We’ll have been married for three years in November. He decided that it was time to finally branch out and open his own private studio. We reached out to numerous cities, and we decided that Hernando had the most opportunity.”
Flea’s long experience with tattooing has allowed him to develop an appointment-only studio, and Natasha said this allows a deeper relationship with clients.
“What sets us apart is that we are an appointment only, and Flea is the only artist here,” Natasha said. “Where most shops have multiple artists, we only have Flea and myself as a piercer, so we’re able to get that more one-on-one attention and conversation to build relationships with our clients.”
Flea said his customer base is largely made up of previous clients that he has built relationships with over the years.
“Most everything I do is repeat customers,” Flea said. “I get a few new customers here and there, but I would say 90% of my work is with customers I’ve built relationships with over the years.”
Not only has Flea tattooed several of the same clients over the years, but Natasha said he has also tattooed generations of families.
“Not only has he continued to tattoo those customers, but he’s not tattooing some of their children and some of their grandchildren,” Natasha said. “So for some families, he’s been their tattoo artist for three generations.”
Flea said his relationships with his clients are based on the amount of trust he is able to build with them.
“It comes down to how closely you’re able to get to know the person you’re working with,” Flea said. “When they throw you an idea, you can start to go through a rolodex in your head of other ideas that you’ve either seen or done. You’re really able to connect with them on a design level. You get to read them and know how to provide what they want.”
Over the years, many of Flea’s customers have become much more than just clients to him and Natasha.
“It starts out as a relationship with a customer, but it quickly becomes a relationship as a friend,” Natasha said. “He’s known some of these people for almost 20 years and he’s watched their children grow up. He’s got a way of seeing it all the way through whereas we can barely see how to start it. He can see it to the end. It’s an amazing thing that he can do. The artistic side that he has is something I’ve never seen before.”
Natasha said Flea’s kind demeanor allows him to connect with his clients on a very personal level.
“Tattooing has really evolved over the last few years,” Natasha said. “With Flea, I’ve learned that the people that he tattoos come in with a vision and they spend hours in his chair. He’s very approachable and humble, so when they reach out to him it’s not what most people expect.”
For many women, getting a tattoo can be a nerve wracking process. Natasha said Flea has created a reputation for treating all of his clients with decency and respect, and he recently had a customer travel over an hour just to be tattooed by him.
“He’s such a gentleman with women that are getting tattoos,” Natasha said. “A Lot of times, women can be sexualized when they’re getting tattoos. Recently, we had a customer that drove an hour and 20 minutes to see him because she was told he was respectful. The piece she wanted to get was in a sensitive area, and she had felt sexualized by other tattoo artists, but she heard about Flea’s reputation and trusted him. That says a lot to me as his wife and as a woman that has gotten tattoos and felt that way before.”
Flea began tattooing after his mother convinced him to give it a try after watching Miami Ink. Flea said she knew he had artistic ability, and she wanted him to experiment with it.
“My mom talked me into it,” Flea said. “I was drawing comic books with my friends, and Miami Ink had just come out on TV. She talked me into buying a set, and she told me if I didn’t like it she would buy it back from me if I hated it. And, my mother has no tattoos by the way. She just wanted me to find my calling.”
Flea said what has drawn him to tattooing has been the artistic touch he’s able to provide for his clients.
“I don’t usually have to do the same thing twice and I get to do what I love everyday,” Flea said. “Whether it's a small tattoo that people think I won’t care about or a large scale tattoo, I love whatever is in my chair.”
In order to make Flea’s dream a reality, Natasha said she was able to step up for him and help with some of the behind the scenes work.
“It has been an interesting ride,” Natasha said. “At first, it was just kind of cool that my husband is a tattoo artist. I went from riding along with him to driving the car. He’s tried multiple times in the past to open up a shop. This time, it was laid out perfectly. Everything that went wrong did go wrong, but everything that needed to go right went right, and I think having each other had a huge impact on that.”
Natasha said the process to open the shop in Hernando was not an easy one, but the community rallied around them.
“All of the pieces lined up,” Natasha said. “Even after being in front of the board for an hour and 40 minutes pleading my case just to be able to open up a tattoo shop in Hernando, the people that were put in our path made this happen. I could never thank them enough for speaking up and having back when I didn’t even know them.”
The Southaven natives are excited to branch out into the Hernando community and show everyone that they’re about more than just tattoos.
“He’s happy to use this opportunity with a new shop to show where he came from and his new relationship with God,” Natasha said. “This is a moment for him to share what he's been through and where he came from. Our goal and our passion is for the community. We don’t want anyone to go without anything, and we want to be there for the local community. We know that Flea is a little gruff looking to some people, but he’s got the biggest heart. It’s a new area for us to reach out to and do good and be good.”
