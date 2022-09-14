Work is finished on the latest “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign at the city’s northern entranceway at Getwell and Stateline Road.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the welcome sign was completed last week and may be the city’s most beautiful one yet.
“The contractor and landscaper did a great job with this one,” Musselwhite wrote on his mayor’s blog on Facebook.
The sign is the city’s fourth welcome sign to be enacted at key high-profile locations leading into Southaven. The city currently has signs on I-55 at the south entrance, Goodman and Malone Road at the eastern entrance, and Main Street at I-55 at the northern entrance.
Musselwhite said the city started the program of sprucing up the entranceways as part of a larger beautification plan a few years back to make the city more attractive to visitors and prospective businesses.
“These signs have caught the attention of many who’ve traveled to our beautiful city and make a bold statement about the pride we have in our home and attention to excellence, and play a part in our economic attractiveness and the success we are currently experiencing,” he said.
The signs cost about $65,000 to $70,000 each and Musselwhite said the city plans to eventually add four more until they have all of the major routes into the city covered.
“I’m proud of our city,” Musselwhite added. “I hope you are too and appreciate this touch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.