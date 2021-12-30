Quincy Randle has always loved eating a good Sloppy Joe. Unfortunately, there aren’t many restaurants in DeSoto County that have the distinctly American sandwich on their menu.
That’s about to change though. Randle is putting the finishing touches on Mr. Q’s Sloppy Joes, a new eatery in Horn Lake that will offer - you guessed it - a menu featuring different kinds of Sloppy Joes.
“I absolutely love them,” Randle said. “But most places around here don’t sell Sloppy Joes. So I think I will have something totally different and unique that everyone will love.”
Randle got the idea after spending a month in Corpus Christi back in 2006. He was hauling grain at the time and there was a Mexican restaurant next door to the hotel where he was staying at that had a Sloppy Joe on the menu.
“I ordered it and liked it so much that I ate one at that restaurant the whole month I was there,” Randle said. “I thought it was brilliant. So I thought one day when I go home, if I ever open up a restaurant, I’m going to invest in a Sloppy Joe restaurant because there isn’t one anywhere around.”
Mr. Q’s Sloppy Joes will be located at 5441 Hwy. 51 North in Horn Lake in the building that was formerly home to Wiseguys Chicago Pizza. Randle said he believes it is a perfect location because there aren’t many food options in that part of the county, plus it’s located close to many new industrial sites that will soon be full of workers.
“It was a no-brainer,” Randle said. “I am right in the mix of all that new construction and industrial plants that are going up. We will have nice TVs inside where you can sit down and watch a football game or sporting event and eat a Sloppy Joe on your lunch break.”
Randle said he plans to serve three different kinds of Sloppy Joes - an Original, which features ground beef, onions, and a tomato sauce served on a hamburger bun, and also a Smoky BBQ combo, and a Hot version of the popular sandwich. All three are his own recipe. Patrons will be able to order a lunch special for $6.50, which will include their choice of Sloppy Joe, a drink, and choice of side items ranging from a bag of chips, fries, onion rings, fried okra, and cole slaw.
Sloppy Joes won’t be the only food item on the menu though. Randle said you will also be able to try a Mr. Q’s Sloppy Dog, a jumbo beef hotdog with your choice of Sloppy Joe topping and other fixings. He will also be adding a breakfast menu and will offer both domestic beers and some import beers as well.
Randle said he is excited to open and believes people will be attracted to Mr. Q’s because it offers something completely different from other restaurants.
“I hear people say all the time that they wish there was someplace different to eat,” Randle said. “You have steak restaurants. You have chicken restaurants. You have all kinds of fast food and other kinds of restaurants here. Well, this is going to be different. A Sloppy Joe is something the kids love and adults love. I think there is a market out there for this. You don’t have anywhere else selling Sloppy Joes. I think people will really enjoy coming out here.”
Randle, who also owns several other businesses, added that he plans to be hands-on at the restaurant, but will be helped by his son, Quincy Jr., and daughter, Shanketha Jones.
“I’m very excited about it,” Randle said. “I am fired up. My daughter and son and I are going to give it all we’ve got. We all have a lot of energy and are ready to serve people some Sloppy Joes.”
Mr. Q’s Sloppy Joes will be open January 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.
