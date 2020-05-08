The seven new lead principals for DeSoto County Schools introduced on Thursday, May 7, were (from left) Adam Sikes (Olive Branch Middle School), Sara Jane Russell (Southaven Intermediate School), Wendy Michael (Hernando Hills Elementary School), Ashley Taggart (Olive Branch Intermediate School), Kristy Hale (Center Hill Elementary School), Dr. Crystal Robinson (Horn Lake Intermediate School), and Kris Perkins (Lewisburg High School).