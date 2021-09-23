Increasing student enrollment has prompted school officials in DeSoto County to approve the construction of a new high school in Hernando.
The proposed facility is slated to be built on the east side of McIngvale Road Extended near the Pleasant Hill Road intersection. Construction in set to begin this fall.
The bidding process has not even begun according to DeSoto County Superintendent Corey Uselton. Exact square footage has also yet to be determined.
"This will be determined over the next few months," said Uselton. "Planning is in the beginning stages."
Estimated costs for the new school will between $55-$65 million according to Uselton.
"Construction costs have increased over the last few months, so this number could vary if construction costs continue to rise," Uselton added. "This project is being paid for through certificates of participation and 3-mill notes. This project will not cause an increase to property taxes."
Uselton added that new athletic facilities are included in the plans for a new high school.
The district posted informational flyers on social media to announce the new school.
Grade changes for students are expected to take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.
-Hernando Elementary School and Oak Grove Central Elementary School will both be used for kindergarten and first grade students.
-Hernando Hills Elementary School will continue to serve second grade and third grade students.
-Hernando Intermediate (Middle) School will host 4th and 5th graders.
-All middle school students, 6th-8th grades, in Hernando will attend in the current Hernando High School building.
The informational flyers detailed why a new school is being built.
"District officials have addressed overcrowding issues in Hernando. Three of Hernando's campuses are landlocked, HES, OGCES and HHS. Space for potential new classrooms on those campuses are is very limited. Traffic is a major concern...by moving Hernando High School to a new location and reducing the number of grades on those two campuses (HHS and HMS), the amount of traffic in that area should decrease significantly," according to the flyers.
Classrooms were recently added to the current Hernando High School to anticipate for incoming freshmen and to house current student population growth until the new campus is built.
