Southaven Arts Council has partnered with DeSoto Camera Club on a new photography exhibit showcasing the work of members of both clubs.
The exhibit is on display in the art gallery maintained by the Southaven Arts Council inside the M.R. Davis Southaven Public Library located at 8554 Northwest Dr.
With May being National Photography Month, Southaven Arts Club wanted to display the great photography work of their members who might not consider themselves photographers, but snap great photos. The exhibit is also a great opportunity for the Arts Council to partner with another community organization.
The works on display include images taken by Carol Bailey, Temple Daniels, Tommy Daniels, Richard Finimore, Sanford Gore, and Carol McGarrity.
The exhibit is now open and will remain on display until the end of June and may be viewed by the public during the library's normal hours.
