Amy Pietrowski’s career has always been focused on service.
The criminal defense attorney has served her country in the marine corps, worked as a crisis counselor after Hurricane Katrina for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, helped at-risk youth as an English intervention teacher and used her legal talents to provide pro-bono representation to those in need across the state.
Now, Pietrowski is bringing that sense of service to the Olive Branch Municipal Court where she will serve as the city’s newest prosecutor. In this role, Pietrowski will prosecute misdemeanor crimes, including traffic violations, theft, vandalism, and drug and alcohol infractions.
“This is a great way for me to give back to the community,” said Pietrowski. “The Olive Branch Municipal Court is a compassionate court, and we want to help individuals who have found themselves in the courtroom — not just punish. If there is something we can do in terms of reforming an individual, that’s what this court will do, and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it.”
Pietrowski has been a criminal defense attorney working with clients throughout North Mississippi since 2013 and will continue to defend clients out of her Southaven office. The prosecutor role, however, represented a great opportunity for Pietrowski to expand her perspective on what she normally does.
“In this role, I get to see the other side of a criminal infraction and see the ins and outs of a prosecutorial role,” she said. “Being appointed to this role is a great opportunity for me to show what I can bring to the table. It shows that the community really believes in me.”
