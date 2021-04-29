Professional indoor soccer is returning to the Mid-South for the first time in nearly 40 years - and with an old and familiar name.
Officials gathered at the Landers Center on Thursday to announce the formation of the new National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) and that the Memphis Americans - one of the first teams to join the league - will play their home games in the arena in Southaven.
“We are excited to be here today at this wonderful facility,” said Joshua Blair, a member of the NISL board of directors.
Blair said the NISL will start with four teams and will play 24 matches. The season will start in December right after Christmas and run through April with each team playing 12 games at home. Games will be double-headers and fans will be able to see both matches for one ticket price.
“Our plan is to start right here in the southeastern United States and build outward from there with a goal of being nationwide within three years,” Blair said.
Blair said the NISL will also be the first in the country to have both a men’s and a women’s squad.
“Let’s face it,” Blair said. “There is a lack of professional women’s sports teams. And by including both men’s and women’s teams, we will be able to reach a broader range of fans.”
NISL board member Andrew Haines said the team’s name - The Memphis Americans - already has a history with soccer fans in the Mid-South.
In May 1981, the group Athletes in Action, headed by former United States soccer star Kyle Rote, Jr., purchased the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) team the “Hartford Hellions” and moved them to Memphis where they were renamed “Memphis Americans.” The team played its games at the Memphis Mid South Coliseum until 1984 when it was sold and moved to Las Vegas.
“There is some great history,” Haines said.
Haines was the former owner of another historic indoor soccer club, the St. Louis Ambush.
Haines said they have already started searching for a head coach and will focus on finding as many regional players as they can, as well as international talent.
“We want to have as many ties to the community as we can,” Haines said. “And if you look at the Greater Memphis area and a three hour radius around here, the college soccer programs on both men and women’s sides, you’ve got some of the best programs in the country, especially on the women’s side. The talent in this region is unmatched.”
Haines said the club also plans to have players available for events and be involved in the community with tournaments, youth clinics, and soccer camps that won’t compete or take away from existing youth soccer activities.
“You have some great youth soccer clubs in this region,” Haines said. “We really want to get kids and families involved here.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city has a long history of welcoming sports and that the Memphis Americans and the NISL will give residents more to do and the area’s youth even more diverse sports options.
“What an exciting time in Southaven,” Musselwhite said. “We’ve had basketball. We’ve had hockey. But we’ve never had professional soccer here. It’s something that will add another fun thing to do for our city and make our city an even more attractive place to live.”
The announcement comes on the heels of the city’s first ever soccer tournament that was held this weekend at its new $5 million soccer complex.
“The timing could not be better,” Musselwhite said. “When we pulled the cover of that soccer complex my phone was going nuts. People were loving it. So this is going to tie in nicely with that.”
Musselwhite said having a professional soccer club in Southaven will help set a lot of dreams in motion because the city’s youth will be able to watch and learn from professional soccer athletes up close.
He said he will never forget attending a baseball clinic as a young kid and getting to see players from the Memphis Blues. The Blues were a farm team of the Houston Astros.
“I remember what an inspiring moment that was,” Musselwhite said. “And that’s what this will be for these kids. We are proud to have you. Everybody is so excited you are here in Southaven.”
Warren Richardson, vice-chairman of DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Memphis Americans will bring quality entertainment to Southaven and DeSoto County for families to enjoy.
“We are always interested in getting people into our city, into our county, and into this region because we have so much to offer them,” Richardson said. “Entertainment is best served when it touches the whole family. I think that is a critical point because there is something for everyone. It is going to be a tremendous part of our city. So get ready for some soccer. Get ready for some great soccer. We are looking forward to that. I can’t wait.”
Jason Gibson, NISL executive board member and head coach of the Columbus Lions arena football club, said they were impressed with the hospitality of Southaven and the Landers Center.
“I can’t wait for the first game here,” Gibson said. “This is a beautiful facility - and I’ve been in a lot of arenas in this country. I have three kids and I think, ‘OK, would I want to bring my children to watch a game here?’ Absolutely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.