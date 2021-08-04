A host of school, county, city, parents, students and school stakeholders crowded into the atrium of the newly completed Lewisburg Middle School on Tuesday, August 8. The event was to officially open the school, located at 2605 Mississippi Highway 305 south, and herald the start of a new school year. Principal Brad Meadows welcomed visitors followed by the presentation of colors by the Olive Branch High School JROTC. The Lewisburg High School performed the National Anthem. DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton recognized school board members and elected officials, local and state. Meadows said the new facility can hold around 1,300 to 1,400 students, maximum capacity. "The layout is pretty much exactly like the old building," said Meadows. "The library and cafeteria are quite bigger than the old school. we still have the gym and everything. The same four wings, the same band hall and choirs rooms." Practice and sports fields are currently under construction on the north side of the school. "This project has been a team effort with our faculty, staff, plant management department, cleaning crew and everybody coming together to make sure the school is ready."
New Lewisburg Middle School ready for students
- Photos by Matthew Breazeale
