Concertgoers, tourists, and athletes and their families who are in Southaven playing in sports tournaments will soon have a new option of where to stay during their visit.
The developer of Silo Square announced this week that Fairfield Inn & Suites will build a three-story 94-room hotel.
The hotel will be located on the west side of Getwell and north of May Blvd. directly behind Slim Chickens.
Silo Square developer Brian Hill said they are excited to have a hotel in the development because so many people already come to Southaven for tournaments, but have to drive all the way back to the interstate for their hotel room.
Hill said having a hotel in Silo will allow visitors to walk to the tournaments and then enjoy shopping and dining without having to get back in their car.
“With Silo and the shops that we have here and the restaurants that are coming, they can stay right here and have all they need, then walk across the street over the bridge to get there,” Hill said. “They can throw their keys on the counter in their hotel room when they get into town and literally not have to get back in their car until they are ready to leave. They won’t have to be driving all over town back to the interstate.”
Southaven Planning and Development Director Whitney Choat-Cook said the hotel won’t look like the typical hotel along the interstate. Developer Hari Hotels LLC of Memphis agreed to modify their design plans to blend in with the same architectural design elements already in place on the town square at Silo Square.
“All of the colors and brick that they have proposed match what you have down May Blvd. for Silo Square,” Choat-Cook said. “They’re using the red brick where City Hall Cheesecake Factory is. We had them adjust the landscaping. We had them adjust some of the signs and some lighting to have that Main Street feel to it with Silo Square. We also had them change out and add decorative lighting.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said recruiting a hotel was part of the long-range plan and key to the development of Silo Square.
“We have been recruiting hotels there for a while,” Musselwhite said. “With all of the sporting events at Snowden Grove Park, it will be huge. To get one to move that far off Interstate 55 to Silo speaks very highly of the development there. We are very pleased to have this piece of the puzzle.”
Hill said they have also sold the second hotel lot in Silo Square as well.
“The same developer is going to develop both of them,” Hill said. “I think that shows their confidence in the market here. And I can’t tell you how many hotel developers have reached out to me wanting to build a hotel over the last 12 months. It’s more than half a dozen, but we only have two hotel lots in Silo.”
Hill said with restaurants like Georgia Blue, Belly Acres and Central BBQ in development and now a hotel on the way, a year from now Silo Square will look like a different place.
“There is a bunch of stuff about to happen out there,” Hill said.
