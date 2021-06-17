Billy Stallings filmed his first video about Elvis Presley in 1988 way before the advent of YouTube, iPhones and the Internet.
Since then, he’s been all over the country and even around the world chronicling stories about people who knew Elvis, visiting out of the way Elvis-related sites where the King of Rock n’ Roll performed, and tracking down unique artifacts from Elvis’s life.
Today, “The Spa Guy” as he is known, has more than 500 music history videos about Elvis on his YouTube channel that have attracted legions of Elvis fans.
He thought he uncovered the motherlode of Elvis artifacts two years ago when he and his team discovered a bicycle that belonged to a young Elvis from his Tupelo boyhood hanging inside the smokehouse at Graceland.
The bike was restored by Elvis Presley Enterprises and was the centerpiece exhibit of Elvis Week 2019, where it is now on display at Graceland.
Finding that bicycle though, was nothing compared to the exhilaration Stallings experienced when he came across a piece of Elvis history that he had been looking for for over ten years.
On August 16, 2018 - exactly 41 years to the day that Elvis died - Stallings finally found the “Holy Grail.” Sitting on a wooded lot obscured from view by trees at a residence in Bartlett, Tennessee, was the ambulance that transported the King of Rock n’ Roll’s body to Baptist Memorial Hospital on the day he died in 1977.
“I thought finding the bike was cool,” Stallings said. “But this is a big deal. We found his first ride and his last ride.”
There was no mistaking it either. The 1975 Chevy Cheyenne C30 still bore the faded markings of the Memphis Fire Department and had changed little since that time.
Stallings captured the moment in one of his YouTube videos, and said later that he felt like Indiana Jones when he found the Sankara Stones in the movie “The Temple of Doom.”
“This is the actual ambulance right here,” Stallings exclaimed. “The one that carried Elvis to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Do you know how long I have been looking for this thing? Years. And it’s literally right here. I can’t believe it. Un-freaking believable!”
Searching for the “Holy Grail”
Unit No. 6 was used by the Memphis Fire Department until 1987 when it was put in storage at, ironically, Fire Station No. 1 which is located near Lauderdale Courts in the “Triangle” near where a teenaged Elvis used to play.
The ambulance was auctioned off in 1991 and sold to a former Memphis police officer who worked the midnight shift at South Precinct and knew Elvis. Presley was a big supporter of law enforcement and would frequently ask to ride along with the officers as they patrolled Memphis.
Stallings said that officer was part of the crowd control the day of Elvis’s funeral. He can be seen in photographs from that day standing on the top of the lefthand side of Graceland’s gates. He kept the ambulance on his property for years.
Stallings said he found his first clue as to the ambulance’s whereabouts after he interviewed Mac McQueen for one of his YouTube videos. McQueen worked at Baptist hospital and witnessed the ambulance coming in with Elvis’s body. McQueen marked the paddles on the defibrillator machine they used to try and resuscitate Elvis, and 16 years later bought the paddles and the defib machine which he kept his collection.
Stallings said McQueen showed the paddles to a neighbor and mentioned that he would love to know where the ambulance was.
“His neighbor said, ‘I know where it is. My friend, a Memphis cop, bought it,’” Stallings said. “His friend hooked him up with the people who had it and he went and saw it. That was 20 years ago. When he saw it, it had automobile parts in the back. When I interviewed him, he showed me a picture of the ambulance and gave me my first clue of where it was.”
Stallings said McQueen had the last name wrong, but an Internet search helped him narrow it down to a house in Bartlett.
He went to the address and knocked on the door. A woman answered and he gave her his card and explained what he was looking for.
“She said, ‘yes, it was here. That’s my husband’s brother who had that. And it’s at his house now,’” Stallings said. “I said, ‘well, I’d like to go see it.’ She said ‘well, sadly he’s passed away. But I will give your name and number to his widow and have her call you.’”
Stallings expected a call that day. Two years went by and Stallings said he kept going back to the house every time he was in Memphis. He would knock and give her his card and remind her that he still wanted to see the ambulance.
On August 16, 2018, Stallings was filming a story about Elvis dropping off his friend, Rex Mansfield, at his home after they came back from Basic Training. Since they were only a few blocks away, Stallings decided to go back to the woman’s home and knock again.
“She came to the door and I said ‘I know you are tired of seeing me,’” Stalling said. “She said, ‘your cards kept stacking up. So one day I wondered what this was about and I went on YouTube and saw what you did. I will gladly give you her name and number. I appreciate what you are doing for Elvis history.’”
After seeing the ambulance, Stallings said he bought it on the spot. Bill Adelman, curator of the Memphis Fire Museum, had taken a picture of the ambulance in 1991 before it was auctioned off, and confirmed it was the actual “Elvis unit.”
Tigerman Karate Dojo & Museum
Stallings had the ambulance hauled to his shop near Nashville and kept it under wraps - until now. The un-restored ambulance can now be seen at the Tigerman Karate Dojo & Museum in Memphis, a brand new museum which Stallings recently opened in the restored former karate studio of Elvis’s karate instructor, Kang Rhee.
“I didn’t tell anybody about it because I didn’t want people showing up wanting to see it,” Stallings said. “I knew it needed to be in a museum. I just didn’t think it would be something that I was involved in.”
Stallings and his business partner bought the building, which is located at 3217 Lucibill off Brooks Road, not that far from Graceland. In addition to the ambulance, they have filled it with items from Rhee’s collection and heirlooms from the family of Billy Smith, Elvis’s first cousin.
Stallings said he filmed a video about the building and its connection to Elvis back in 2018. The owner mentioned that he was thinking about retiring, and Stallings asked the man to call him first if he ever decided to sell it.
The building was originally built by the gas company in 1955. Kang Rhee taught karate there and trained Elvis from 1970-1974. Elvis was awarded the 8th degree black belt by Rhee there on Sept. 16, 1974. It was Rhee who gave Elvis his animal name “Tiger Man.” Footage for a planned karate movie financed by Elvis called “The New Gladiators” was also shot inside the building between 1973 and 1974.
Stallings said karate was a big part of Elvis’s life and fans will now get to stand in the actual spot where Elvis would give karate demonstrations and will eventually be able to take karate lessons there.
“Elvis studied karate for almost 20 years,” Stallings said. “It was his lifelong passion. It meant a lot to him. And now you can come here in the building at a real place where he practiced karate.”
The museum also has a Tiger Den where fans can sit on the exact type of furniture that Elvis had in the famous Jungle Room at Graceland. Stallings spent $8,000 tracking the pieces down in Baltimore and Florida, and said it is actually more comfortable than he thought it would be.
“It’s our version of the Jungle Room,” Stallings said. “The difference is that you can actually sit on this furniture and experience what it was like in the Jungle Room.”
Inside, visitors can see Kang Ree’s last karate uniform, or Gi, his black belt, and the TCB patch, which stands for Taking Care of Business, that he designed for Elvis.
The Smith family collection includes a toy car from Elvis’s childhood that was given to Billy Smith by Gladys Presley, a pair of lamps purchased by Elvis on one of his shopping sprees for the trailer that Smith lived in behind Graceland, Elvis’s record player that he used in Germany while serving in the Army, and a library book from Tupelo signed by Elvis which is one of the earliest signatures not owned by Graceland.
Stallings also pointed out the original sales contract for the trailer from Dick Moore Mobile Homes.
“Elvis financed $16,000,” Stallings said. “He put $3,000 down. If he had paid it out he would have paid $43,000 on a $16,000 loan. What happened was, Vernon (Presley) saw the bill and said no. He called the finance company and said, if I send you a payoff of $17,000, can I pay it off and not pay any interest? This is a copy of the check he sent and the actual envelope it was sent it.”
But it is the ambulance that is really the star attraction. Stallings cleaned it up but was advised not to restore it by Adelman.
“He said it is better to show it like it is because it is real like it is,” Stallings said. “I was 12 years old when Elvis died. So to me, he almost was this mythical person. So the ambulance to me, makes him a real human being. If it was restored and perfect, it would take that away. So I want it to be a reminder that this was a real human being.”
Stallings said as an Elvis fan, discovering the ambulance is his proudest moment.
“Some people got mad at me because I said it was the Holy Grail,” Stallings said. “But who knew this even existed. I really searched for it. I had seen the photos and the footage of it. As a kid I bought the poster. So as a fan, I got to do something that is giant in the Elvis world.”
Stallings said the Fire Museum has located a period stretcher and other items to go inside the ambulance that will be added to the attraction.
Although the museum is open now, Stallings said they will hold a grand opening June 26, a date that has multiple significance in the Elvis timeline.
“That is the day that Colonel Tom Parker was born and the day that Vernon Presley passed away,” Stallings said. “It is also the date of Elvis’s last concert, and the day that Sam Phillips called Elvis for the first time and invited him to come down to Sun Studio.”
The Tigerman Karate Dojo & Museum is open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
