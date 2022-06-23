Staff report
New details have emerged about a June 15 threat to shoot up Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven.
According to Southaven Police, an employee of the church received a call at 11:45 a.m from a man disguising his voice who said “Can you hear me? There will be a shooting at Brown Baptist Church at 1300.”
Officers responded to the scene and put the church on lockdown. According to court documents, about 243 staff members and children were inside the church that day and were escorted to the gym.
Both church campuses were closed for the day and all in-person events were cancelled out of an abundance of caution.
Detectives were able to develop a suspect by tracing the phone number to a Text Now app which was registered to Quincy Higgins.
Brown Missionary Baptist Church told police that Higgins was sent to the church by a Memphis-area temp staffing agency as part of the cleaning crew and was not an employee of the church.
According to police, Higgins denied having the Text Now app, but gave officers permission to search his phone where investigators found the app.
Higgins, 29, was charged with terroristic threats and appeared in court on Wednesday. He had a previous previous outstanding warrant out for him for contempt of court.
