The DeSoto County Justice Court will begin operating from its new location Monday, July 18, 2022. The new DeSoto County Justice Courthouse is located at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS, right next to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center. Justice Court’s current public phone number (662) 469-8026 will not change because of the move.
Starting Today, July 18, all Justice Court, tickets, fines, payments, and filings are all now being handled at the new Justice Court located at 3423 Industrial Drive in Hernando.
The new Justice Court was constructed to accommodate DeSoto County’s increase in population, an increase in the Court’s case load, and to make the court experience more efficient and accommodating. Justice Court handles an average of 1,600-1,800 criminal cases and 600-650 civil cases every month. Justice Court’s duties include: preliminary hearings in some felony criminal cases, misdemeanor criminal cases, orders of protection, any traffic tickets that occur outside a city or town, evictions, and small claims civil cases involving amounts of $3,500 or less.
The Court’s proximity next to the Adult Detention Center will increase safety, reduce the number of inmate transports, and put more deputies on the streets. The new facility also include a secure video-visitation area where families and loved ones can virtually visit with inmates.
The new Justice Court building has two courtrooms and will also be used by Adult Drug Court and Lunacy Court.
The Southaven office of the DeSoto County Tax Collector will remain open at the current Southaven location at 8525 Highway 51 N.
Below are some common questions and answers.
Questions & Answers:
What if I have a court date in Justice Court scheduled for July 18th or later?
You will need to go to the New Justice Court located 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS.
I got a speeding ticket from Sheriff’s Department or Highway Patrol. Where do I pay it?
Your ticket should have the correct information on where to pay or appear to contest the ticket.
· Pay at NEW Justice Court location at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS.
· You can pay online at any time at https://msbpay.com/DeSotoWEB/#/
I was served an eviction notice. What do I do?
· First, follow the instructions on your notice for the steps you need to take and the dates you need to appear in court.
· All Eviction cases will now be heard at the NEW Justice Court located at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS.
My case is scheduled for Circuit/Chancery/County Court in DeSoto County. Where should I go?
Circuit, Chancery, and County Courts are not moving. They will remain at the historic courthouse located 2535 Hwy 51, Hernando, MS 38632.
Who can I call to make sure I am going to the right location?
You can call Justice Court (662) 469-8026.
