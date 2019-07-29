There has been a changing of the guard at the top of the Turning Point Addiction Treatment Center on Stateline Road in Southaven. Lori Minor is the new Chief Executive Officer for the center that addresses substance abuse, addiction and mental health disorders.
Dr. Ted Bender, who was the previous CEO for the Turning Point, recently took on similar duties for the Treehouse, a larger facility near Dallas, Texas connected with Addiction Campuses. The Southaven addiction treatment center is also affiliated Addiction Campuses.
“He is now over a 180-bed inpatient only facility,” Minor explained this week. “This facility [in Southaven] is a 70-bed inpatient and an 86-bed outpatient facility.”
The move is an exciting one for Minor, who has impacted patients’ lives through her nursing background for more than three decades. She was first trained to address issues of the heart, but now works at getting to the heart of the addiction issue.
“I am a cardiovascular/ICU nurse by trade and specialty,” Minor said. “I have a master’s in health administration as well as a master’s in nursing. I’ve been in the healthcare arena for approximately 32 years and absolutely love that arena.”
It was actually through nursing that Minor first came to Turning Point as Director of Nursing. But she quickly rose ahead and was made ready for the role Minor plays today as the center’s CEO.
“From that, I transitioned to the executive director position,” said Minor. “Dr. Bender coached me and directed me into the executive director role. I was the executive director for approximately five months.”
The cardiovascular/ICU nursing focus Minor began in soon changed to aiding people with mental health problems with the aftermath that she saw in returning servicemen from Operation Desert Storm. MInor’s husband, now retired from the U.S. Air Force, was involved in the conflict.
“I started seeing the mental changes in our military individuals and their stress, and that got me thinking about more than cardiovascular,” MInor said. “It got me thinking about how the mind works when it is impacted by trauma. That brought me into the mental health arena. I got intrigued and wanted to help because that was the life I knew as a spouse of a military individual. I got into that arena to help individuals.”
Minor looks to continue changing lives but also to let the community know about the successes Turning Point provides.
“I can see us growing and becoming a beacon in the community of Southaven by changing lives and letting individuals know that we are here,” Minor said.
Turning Point addresses not only the addiction, but also any underlying mood or mental health disorders. Part of its work is not only to address the immediate issue of substance addiction, but how to move forward back into society. That is done through the program called Next Step.
The outpatient program is where individuals can embrace both worlds, to have that work-life balance.
“They can work Monday-Friday and after work they can come in from 5-8:30 p.m. and receive coping skills or stressors, and therapy,” Minor said. “They can do that Monday-Friday in our outpatient programming. If individuals work nighttime and want the therapy, they can also do that. They can come into the outpatient arena at 8 a.m. in the morning and stay until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and have that weekend.”
Minor explained that Turning Point also offers career development through a connection with Northwest Mississippi Community College for those individuals who say that they need a skill and rebuild their life beyond sobriety.
Even with her work with Turning Point, Minor also remains close to nursing in a weekend and after-hours administrative supervisor role at Regional One Health in Memphis.
The New Orleans native looks forward to fulfilling the mission of Turning Point as its new chief executive officer.
“We’re changing lives one person at a time.,” Minor said. “Changing lives has been the mission and the goal.”
