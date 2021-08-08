The city of Olive Branch has expanded its options for residents to pay bills and stay updated on recycling schedules through its website.
Utility bills can now be paid through Payit online portal on the city's website. Residents can visit www.obms.us, or access directly at olivebranch.obms.us to view a bill, pay utilities, enroll in auto payments, also find, link, and pay citations and/or court fees.
Residents can also select the option of auto bank draft, with no fee.
"Simply print the "Bank Draft Notice form from www.obms.us/utility-forms, complete, and return to the Utility Department with a canceled check. Of course, you may continue to pay at the service window of city hall, or mail in your payment, but we are happy to offer these other options as well," according to officials.
Another new feature available for residents is the city's garbage and recycling schedules.
"Waste Connections provides residential garbage and recycle collection in the City of Olive Branch. We have added a page to our web site http://www.obms.us/residents/garbage-recycle that includes a tool where you can find your scheduled collection day, sign up for reminders and notifications regarding delayed service due to holidays, and a calendar view of your scheduled collection days," according to officials.
Olive Branch currently has 13,956 garbage customers and 4,755 recycling customers, according to Mayor Ken Adams.
"I heard from numerous citizens when campaigning and after taking office that they desire an online method to pay their city services bills like they do with typical businesses. I want to provide the most efficient services we can to meet citizens’ needs," said Adams.
Adams added that the new online website features won't be an additional cost for the city.
"There is no cost to the city for this added service," said Adams. "The users have to pay a standard credit card processing fee like they would at some businesses they transact with. If the fee is a concerns citizens may use the bank draft, drive thru, or U.S. Mail options to pay their bill and avoid the processing fee."
"I will continue to look for more ways to operate Olive Branch efficiently and appreciate the expertise of the city employees who work diligently to initiate these positive changes," Adams said.
