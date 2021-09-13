Nesbit Fire Department recently purchased a new 2021 International 500-gallon medium pumper truck. DeSoto County chipped in $90,000 of the $199,000 cost. The truck will help Nesbit and the fire district maintain its fire rating of 6 and allow firefighters to more easily access parts of the county that larger fire trucks cant get to. Pictured are DeSoto County Board of Supervisors District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell, District 5 Supervisor Mike Lee, Nesbit Fire Chief Larry Loomis, and County EMA Director Chris Olson.