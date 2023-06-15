With Arkabutla Lake all but drained to protect against a possible dam breach, the dry lake bed has turned up remains of the area’s native inhabitants.
Prior to the construction of the dam, the area was once a thick woodland inhabited by the Chickasaw Indians who buried their dead in the area that now makes up the lake.
But officials are reminding would-be artifact hunters that the lake is federal property and that there are stiff penalties against looting Native American graves.
DeSoto County Museum Curator Robert Long said there have been credible reports of people out in the lake on four wheelers unearthing bones, pots, and other Native American burial objects and hauling them off as souvenirs.
“Ever since Arkabutla Lake was drained, ancient artifacts were unearthed, remains were unearthed, and among what they call the “Treasure hunt” society” the word has gotten out,” Long said. “At one time - I don’t have the exact date or time - there were 100 four wheelers in the overnight hours all over this place. There was a swarm of four wheelers at one particular time digging and unearthing objects.”
Long held a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Pleasant Hill boat ramp to make the public aware that anyone who goes out in the lake bed is in fact trespassing. The lake is federally protected property and the public is only allowed in the areas that touches the lakeshore. The lake area itself is also closed after dark to the public.
“People are trespassing,” Long said. “Not only are they trespassing, they are looting and grave robbing. They are committing felonies in doing this.”
Long said Native American remains and artifacts are protected from desecration and looting by the federal Native American Grave and Repatriation Act, which makes it a felony to steal or disturb Native American artifacts. Violators can be fined $10,000.
“There are stiff penalties and fines of up to $10,000 for each item looted or stolen from this lake bed, not to mention felony fines,” Long said. “So we are trying to get the word out that if you don’t want to have to pay a $10,000 fine, if you don’t want to have to make a court appearance, please leave these objects where they are. We urge people to exercise common sense and just stay away from these areas.”
Long said it is unclear what has been stolen. However, authorities have sources who have reported that the illegal activity is in fact taking place.
“I have people in the treasure hunters society who have informed me,” Long said. “And there are several, not just one. This is a multi-source story including and up to high ranking law enforcement and justice officials in DeSoto County who have observed things and reached out to me. One person saw what they thought was a bowl and got the bowl out and saw there was a human body because these bowls, these beautiful pottery objects, were meant to be buried with the individuals.”
Long, who serves an area contact for the Chickasaw Nation, said he has informed the tribe about the looting and noted that they are very concerned about it.
“I can’t speak for them, but you can tell by the resignation in their voice that they encounter this all the time,” Long said. “These artifacts belong to the Native American people, primarily the Chickasaw Nation. These are their cultural homelands. You would think people would honor and respect cultures that are different from their own, but sometimes people will surprise you with their carelessness and indifference. So this is something that we need to bring to the public’s attention.”
Long said the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be stepping up patrols of the area. Any individual who is found unlawfully to be in the area will be subject to arrest and prosecution.
