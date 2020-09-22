pexels-element-digital-1550339.jpg

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and with 41 days left until the 2020 elections, here's all you need to know about voting in DeSoto County. 

How to register to vote

In-person: You can register to vote at the office of DeSoto County Circuit Clerk, Dale Thompson. Her office is located inside the DeSoto County Courthouse 

at 2535 Highway 51 South  Hernando, MS 38632. The deadline to do this is Oct. 5. 

By mail: Fill out this form and mail it into Circuit Clerk Thompson's office. It must be postmarked by Oct. 5. 

How to check your voter registration status

A database of all registered voters in DeSoto County can be found here. You can use this resource to validate your registration status, find your polling place or view a sample ballot. 

