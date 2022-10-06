National Newspaper Week

Did you know?
• 73 percent of American consumers have faith in their local newspaper
• 16 percent of US adults got their information from newspapers in 2020. This translates to about 40.8 million Americans who read newspapers at least once during the year.
• 25 percent of US senior citizens get their news in print
• 54 percent of newspaper subscribers said they prefer print, and 28 percent said digital. Adults aged 18-34 like both formats equally.• • 53 percent of print subscribers have had their subscriptions five years of longer, with 79 percent saying they’re unlikely to switch to digital and just 5 percent moving to digital
• 64 percent of print-oriented readers find physical newspapers easier to read. Print subscribers also believe newspapers help them stay informed and be better citizens.
• 20 percent of US news readers pay to access online editions of their favorite newspapers.
• US dailies circulate just under 28.6 million paid copies a day or about 10.4 billion a year.
• The Wall Street Journal had the highest circulation of all US newspapers in 2020 with 994,600 copies distributed. USA Today is second with 486,579 copies, The New York Times with 410,562, and The Washington Post with a daily circulation of 206,824 copies.
• The New York Times is the most popular online newspaper in 2020 with 39 percent. The Washington Post was second with 31 percent of American newspaper readers saying they had an online subscription. 30 percent subscribed to their local paper’ online editions.
