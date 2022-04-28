Nakobe Dean doesn’t know where he will end up or how high he will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. But when his name is called and he walks out on the stage in Las Vegas, it will be the culmination of a lot of hard work and the realization of a lifetime dream to be a professional athlete for the Horn Lake native.
“I’m going to leave it in God’s hands,” Dean said in a telephone interview. “I don’t know who will pick me. I’m going to control what I can control and just enjoy the moment.”
Dean, who played a key role in helping the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs win its first national championship since 1980, was one of 21 prospects invited to attend the draft. Football analysts predict that he could likely be a first round selection in the NFL draft.
The junior declared for the NFL draft after an impressive year which saw him finish second on the team with 72 total tackles and 36 solo tackles. Dean also had 10.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, six pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and two interceptions, and capped off the championship season by earning the Butkus Award as the top collegiate linebacker. He won the award at the high school level in 2018 after leading Horn Lake to a 6A championship and is one of only three players ever to win both the high school and the collegiate trophy.
Dean said while he still has to pinch himself to make sure the whole thing isn’t a dream, he’d be lying if he said he is surprised to find himself in this position, about to be introduced on the red carpet and literally walk on water over the Fountains of Bellagio.
“I know the goals I had for myself,” Dean said. “I’ve been working hard for this. I haven’t had much of a break. It’s just been straight work. But it is just a blessing for me to be in this position.”
Dean grew up playing baseball, football and basketball and always knew he wanted to play some type of professional sports.
“I liked them equal,” Dean said. “It really wasn’t until I made it into high school that I made the decision to focus on football.”
Dean racked up multiple honors in high school. He was named a 5-star prospect, selected to the USA Today All-USA first team, and was chosen as the 2018-19 Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year in Mississippi.
The 5-foot-11, 229 pounder didn’t have the best experience at Georgia the first time he visited, but was attracted by the idea of being a part of Georgia’s deep linebacking corps and beating Alabama and winning a national championship.
Dean said he knew he had a lot of work to do to learn the system, but matured a lot as an athlete at Georgia. He led the team in tackles in 2020 with 71 in 10 games.
“My biggest thing was time management and maturity,” Dean said. “I feel like once I was there I raised my game and my football work altogether and everything fell in place.”
In leaving Georgia for the NFL draft, Dean said he feels like he’s accomplished everything he set out to do in college.
“I feel like I have grown a lot,” Dean said. “And now I feel like I am being offered a great opportunity to go play in the NFL.”
Dean has spoken to a lot of NFL teams, but said he has no preference of where he plays. He’s positive he will make a difference whoever selects him and his next goal is to just become one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
“I am just really grateful for the opportunity to get to be in the NFL,” Dean said. “Not a lot of people get to say they played professional sports. Just having this opportunity is great.”
Dean said he’s heard the knocks against him from some of the scouts - that the has short hands, falls off tackles, and will get enveloped by bigger blockers in the NFL. It’s the same criticism that he heard coming out of high school. He plans to keep on working and set even higher goals for himself to become one of the league’s great players.
“There is always a hill I have to climb,” Dean said. “I hope I go high in the draft. Then it’s going to be back to square one and putting in the work as an NFL Player. I’m sure there will be some growing pains. I know I have to work and do what I have to do in order to be successful. It’s going to be a blessing and I am excited to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.