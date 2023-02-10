Neketta Dean is one proud mother. Its been an exciting three years for her. She got to watch her son, Nakobe Dean, win a national championship last year with the Georgia Bulldogs, and will be in Arizona this weekend to root him on as he tries to win a championship ring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
“I am super duper excited,” Dean said. “I am big time on Cloud 9.”
Dean attended every game Nakobe played in college and managed to be at all but one NFL game this year during his rookie year.
“I have been in every game in every city except one when I had the flu,” Dean said. “I missed the game at Indianapolis.”
Nakobe was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the no. 83 pick overall, and has played mostly as a backup linebacker his rookie season. He played in 17 games and recorded 9 tackles and four assists.
Dean said it has been a dream come true to watch her son achieve his dream of playing professional football. Nakobe was a Steelers fan growing up and also played basketball and football.
“It started off with him saying that if he could get a scholarship playing football in college, then he would do it,” Dean said. “That’s how it all started.”
Nakobe was a 5-star prospect and led Horn Lake High School to a 6A championship and then helped the Georgia Bulldogs upset the No. 1 Crimson Tide 33-18 to win their first national championship since the 1980 last season. Nakobe finished second on the team with 72 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions.
Football analysts had predicted that Nakobe would be drafted in the first round, but teams passed on selecting him over concerns about his slight frame (5-feet-11 inches and 231 pounds) and injury history. Philadelphia contemplated taking him as their pick in the second round as the 51st pick, but selected center Cam Jurgens instead.
Nakobe didn’t miss a single practice since joining the team but found himself playing behind two other linebackers - T.J. Edwards and Kyzer White.
Dean said she has no doubt that Nakobe will blossom into a star because he is a hard worker.
Nakobe won the Dick Butkus award as the top high school linebacker in 2018 while at Horn Lake and won the award again at the collegiate level, one of only three players in history to win both awards.
“He’s hungry for it,” Dean said. “He wants to get out there and when he is playing he is all go, go go. I keep saying, just let him play. He was only the third person in history to win it (Butkus award) in high school and college. So if he gets it in the NFL, he will be the first in history to win all three. I have to calm down and say in due time. It’s coming.”
Dean said Nakobe has mostly been playing on special teams, but had a really great game in Week 13 in a 35-10 win against the Tennessee Titans where he recorded 5 tackles.
“He tackled (Titans running back) Derrick Henry,” Dean said. “That was the most exciting time.”
Dean said she will be attending the Super Bowl with her son and daughter, aunt, and Nakobe’s father, and will be rooting hard for him.
“He’s super excited about it,” Dean said. “Eagles all the way.”
