Mississippi’s first wrestling season in more than 35 years came to a close at the state championship meet in Jackson, Mississippi, last weekend.
The sport found a home in DeSoto County at Center Hill High School, which is the only school in the county that fielded a wrestling team this season.
“It’s a brand new thing for a lot of these kids,” Center Hill Wrestling Head Coach Tyler Miller said. “It was something that was challenging for them to get at first, but once they started getting into it and learning everything, they started falling in love with the sport.”
The Mustangs took seven wrestlers to the championship meet Feb. 19, and all seven of them placed high in their weight class. Nate Taylor and Anthony King placed second; Garon Murley, Barrett Dempsey, and Blayne Brawner placed third; and Jonathan Hopes and Xzavier Fisher placed fourth.
Miller said the team fluctuated in numbers throughout the season, but normally had about 12 wrestlers at any given time. Having graduated from a high school where wrestling was second only to football, Miller said he thought more people would join the team, but expects it to grow by next season.
“Not everybody knows what’s going on yet,” he explained. “I think when the kids start hearing about the success that these guys are having, a lot more people will start showing up.”
Although Center Hill is the only DeSoto County school that participated this year, Miller said he’s heard other schools talking about starting a team.
The Mississippi Wrestling Foundation, who spearheaded the effort to bring the sport to Mississippi, purchased wrestling mats and singlets for the first 10 schools to commit to creating a team.
Brian Fox, Mississippi Wrestling Foundation’s vice president of North Mississippi, explained that the startup costs of buying a mat is one of the biggest barriers to getting more schools involved with wrestling. Wrestling mats cost about $10,000, but typically last for 15 to 20 years.
Southaven High School was one of the first 10 schools in the state to commit to wrestling, and has a mat and singlets, but wasn’t able to field a team for the first season.
Miller explained that Center Hill is in an advantageous position when it comes to wrestling because of how close they are to the Mississippi-Tennessee border. The easy access to established wrestling programs in Tennessee helped the Mustangs thrive as an up and coming wrestling team.
“I think DeSoto County needs to be at the forefront of it because it’s the biggest school district in the state,” Miller said. “A lot of other districts follow what we do. It’s good for us to start something like wrestling so that it will trickle down throughout the state.”
Other teams from Mississippi’s north half that competed with Center Hill include North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Starkville, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, and Mississippi School for the Deaf and Blind.
