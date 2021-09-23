Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has been talking about the need to widen I-55 and Church Road for eight years.
He’s been to Washington, D.C. to meet with the state’s congressmen and senators about the need four times, to the point where every time they see him coming they know what he’s going to talk to them about.
He’s been to the state capital numerous times to lobby state lawmakers to make the project a priority, and has talked to Mississippi Department of Transportation officials about it for eight years.
And nothing has changed.
“My parents taught me, and coaches and teachers taught me a long time ago that if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten,” Musselwhite said.
With a number of major transportation issues facing not only Southaven, but Memphis and the entire Mid-south as well, Musselwhite said it is time for every city impacted to do something different and start working together to solve those problems collectively through another avenue.
“We have some big time problems that are not funded in the state of Mississippi,” Musselwhite said. “Over the years we’ve talked about different things, and like lot of governmental meetings, a lot of ideas are thrown around. But sometimes it’s kind of tough to get things in action to make things move. And when you talk about I-55 and widening Highway 51, things like that that are becoming a desperate need for our city and county, we’ve got to have help here. So we need to be exploring other options in my opinion.”
Musselwhite briefed the Board of Aldermen this week about a meeting he attended at the Mid-South Mayor’s Conference, which is a policy group made up of mayors in the tri-state area that meets to discuss matters of regional importance.
Musselwhite said the speaker talked about how St. Louis formed a regional cooperation entity with seven adjacent counties in Illinois and Missouri to help fund infrastructure improvements.
That entity, Bi-State Development, created the St. Louis Regional Freightway district to better promote and improve transportation and freight logistics in St. Louis. It initiated several infrastructure projects including the Merchants Bridge replacement over the Mississippi River and improvements on I-270 from I-70 in Missouri to Illinois Route 11, as well as an agreement with the ports of Plaquemines and New Orleans to move more cargo traveling on the river to St. Louis.
“What they did for St. Louis was huge,” Musselwhite said. “This entity got a new bridge over St. Louis and it made a tremendous difference in the rail traffic from Illinois to Missouri. And they also took some of that that money to improve the port.”
Musselwhite noted that other metropolitan areas are coming together to solve problems and said the Freightway is a good example of how neighboring cities and states can work together on projects that benefit the entire region.
“It works,” Musselwhite said. “And in doing research and listening to a lot of people talk, it’s worked in other parts of the country.”
Musselwhite said DeSoto County has many transportation challenges as a result of growth that the state won’t pay for and that cities like Southaven can’t pay for without help.
“It’s no secret that DeSoto County is sometimes forgotten in Mississippi,” Musselwhite said. “A lot of times people in Mississippi look at us like we’re the ‘Orange County’ of Mississippi, that we have all the money. And you know what? We are blessed. But with growth comes big time challenges.”
Musselwhite said although there has been some animosity in the past and economic competition between Memphis and Southaven, Memphis and the other regional mayors are receptive to the idea of forming a tri-state compact agency that would have bonding authority to pay for needed projects.
Musselwhite told the board that the first step is to hire a consultant. Region Smart, which oversees the Mid-South Mayor’s Conference, is recommending they hire John Nations to set the agency up for a fee of $150,000. Nations is the former president and CEO of Bi-State Development who was instrumental in creating the St.Louis Regional Freightway district.
“It is a one-time fee for the consultant to set up the compact,” Musselwhite said. “Then at that time, it will have its own board of director and have its own funding mechanism.”
Project funding would need the approval of a majority of the entire agency, as well as a majority of representatives from each of the tri-state region which makes up the compact, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi.
“In St. Louis, they had to please Illinois and Missouri,” Musselwhite said. “And the reason that is important is because people get bitter if they see all of the money is going to Memphis and not down to Southaven. That way, there has to be a piece of the pie for everybody.”
Musselwhite said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has pledged to pay half of the $150,000 fee to jumpstart the organization. The rest will be divided up based on population.
DeSoto County’s share will be $27,000, with Southaven contributing $8,000 of that.
Musselwhite said he believes the compact is a good investment and will be beneficial to both Southaven and the Mid-South region.
“We need to get smart,” Musselwhite said. “We need to start thinking there is more than one way for us to achieve the needs we have that are not being met now.”
