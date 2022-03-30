Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is recommending the Board of Aldermen move forward on annexing a three square mile area of land that is included in the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan.
The area includes portions south of Star Landing Road East, Airways Road on the west by I-55, Lester and Pleasant Hill Road, Bankston Road, Getwell Road, Pleasant Hill Road on the south to the Hernando city limits, and Malone Road.
Musselwhite said planners included the area for annexation in the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan as one of its goals, but the city hasn’t taken any action yet.
“It’s just a little sliver about three square miles,” Musselwhite said. “It’s between Hernando and Southaven. It is something that Southaven has an interest in for future planning and it just makes perfect sense that it should be in Southaven.”
State law requires cities to develop a comprehensive plan which outlines the future physical development. The document lays out goals and objectives covering a 20 to 25 year period on topics such as land use, transportation, water and sewer, and community facilities with recommendations to determine how to accommodate future growth.
Musselwhite brought the issue up for discussion at the March 22 Board of Aldermen meeting for officials to consider at a later date. Annexation would require a public hearing.
“That’s something that no action is required tonight, but is something that I just wanted to revisit since we have not discussed the comprehensive plan since 2020,” Musselwhite said. “It is something the plan does recommend and this board needs to eventually address that.”
The area has 634 dwellings and would affect about 1,315 people.
Musselwhite said Southaven is already providing water and sewer and other services to the area.
“We are already to some degree serving those properties,” Musselwhite said. “Some of the more recent residential developments had to have the city sewer infrastructure for the development to occur. Actually, two of the largest residential area over there had to have that.”
Musselwhite said the annexation is very reasonable and makes sense and is not some major land grab by the city.
“We’ve all heard the funny annexation stories about ‘I moved out here so I can have chickens and cows.’ I get that,” Musselwhite said. “But this does not apply to that. These are areas that have residential homes that the initial infrastructure was laid by the city of Southaven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.