The mayor of DeSoto County’s largest city offered praise to state lawmakers for passing legislation to increase teacher pay and for advancing a medical marijuana bill.
The Senate on Friday passed a $210 million teacher pay raise 35-0 that will raise salaries by an average of $4,700 over two years to provide higher salaries that are more in line with other states in the region.
Under the Senate bill, starting salaries for teachers would increase to $40,000 and gives raises of $1,325 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree, $1,425 for a master’s degree, $1,525 for a specialist, and $1,641 for a doctorate at 5-year intervals as they gain more experience.
The House passed its own measure last week which increases starting salaries for teachers from $37,000 a year to $43,124. Both proposals would push starting pay for teachers in Mississippi ahead of the regional average of $39,754 and more in line with the national average of $41,163.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite called it a “monumental day” for educators and education in Mississippi.
“It’s time we get up to where we should be,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said boosting teacher pay goes beyond just paying teaches more. It helps improve the state’s reputation and will also help attract new teachers and prospective new businesses.
“It is so important to our state, not only just for teachers themselves who do an incredible job of molding our future with the kids, but it is also for the whole image of the state of Mississippi. When a development considers coming here, if they are going to consider bringing their families here and all the families employed there, they want to make sure there is a good public education system.”
Musselwhite attended the Mississippi Municipal League 2021 Mid-Winter Legislative Conference in Jackson which was held January 11-13 and updated residents and the Board of Aldermen this week about some of the bills making their way through the legislature that will affect Southaven.
Musselwhite said he and other mayors and local officials from DeSoto County who attended the conference networked with other city and county leaders from around the state to share ideas, and also met with legislators for a briefing on the bills currently being discussed by the legislature.
“It’s our time to be in Jackson with the legislative session going on so we can get updates on what is going on in our state,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite said it is sometimes hard to stay informed about what the legislature is doing because Southaven and DeSoto County is far from Jackson and is in the Memphis television news market, which doesn’t cover much news about the Mississippi legislature.
“That works against us,”Musselwhite said. “There’s not really a source for what happens in Jackson so a lot of our people have no clue what is going on. I can’t stress enough that our city is affected and all of our people are affected so much by what happens in the state legislature.”
Musselwhite said the four big issues right now in the legislature are teacher pay raises, phasing out the state income tax, medical marijuana, and redistricting.
He supports the House-led plan advocated by Speaker Philip Gunn which recently passed that would phase out the personal income tax, reduce the grocery tax, and increase the state sales tax on other items.
Under the House bill, the first $40,000 of income for a single filer and $80,000 for a married couple would be tax-exempt in the first year and completely phased out in 10 to 12 years as long as the state takes in $6.175 billion in revenue plus 1.5 percent growth. Income tax revenue accounts for about $1.8 billion to $2 billion or one-third of the state’s annual revenue.
The loss of revenue would be offset by increasing the sales tax from 7 percent to 8.5 percent. The plan would also reduce the grocery tax from 7 percent to 4 percent and slash car tag costs as well. Economists estimate eliminating the income tax will increase the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $371 million.
“I commend the House,”Musselwhite said. “I think this plan is a good one. I think it will work.”
Musselwhite said phasing out the income tax will help make Mississippi more competitive.
“You have people - especially where we are on the state line with a state that doesn’t have an income tax - there are so many people that live in Tennessee and own a business that will not come here because of the income tax. That is a fact,” Musselwhite said. “If you eliminate the income tax you are going to have more people coming here. In the long run, it will be a tremendous benefit.”
Musselwhite also praised the House for moving a bill aimed at legalizing medical marijuana one step closer to passage.
The Mississippi House of Representatives this week approved an amended version of the Senate’s medical marijuana bill, lowering the amount of marijuana a patient can purchase to 3.5 gram, with a maximum monthly limit of 3 ounces per month.
The House version also allows dispensaries to open in commercial districts, and puts oversight of the medical marijuana program under the Mississippi State Department of Health. All dispensaries would be required to be 1,000 feet from schools, churches, and daycares, and would not allow marijuana to be grown for personal use.
Mississippi voters approved a legalization initiative in 2020 but was overturned by the state Supreme Court on procedural grounds last May.
Musselwhite said scientific research now knows a lot more about medical marijuana than it did five years ago, and that there is a big difference between medical marijuana use and recreational marijuana use.
“I just have to say shame on the people of Mississippi who don’t at least acknowledge that this is a medicine now,” Musselwhite said. “It’s not smoking a joint. A 10-year old kid with mitochondrial disease with seizures is not a pot head. There are kids that need help and we know that this medicine can help them. There are people who have had cancer, people with chronic pain, and we know now that medical marijuana can help. We have veterans who have lost limbs in wars that struggle with pain every day. And any doctor in America will give them whatever opioid they want because thats how severe their inquiries and pain are. But they don’t want to be addicted to opioids. So medicinal marijuana can eliminate that pain or minimize that pain.”
Musselwhite said the legislation does include a 90 day opt-out period if the city were to decide they do not want to allow medical marijuana in the city.
He said board members will also need to start thinking about zoning and where they want to allow the dispensaries.
“When Initiative 65 passed, there were a lot of concerns among cities about the ability to properly zone the dispensaries,” Musselwhite said. “And that’s a big deal for cities. It is very important that we zone it properly. They don’t need to be on every corner. There needs to be a proper zone for them.”
Musselwhite said he is not sure what the final bill will look like, but hopes the people of Mississippi will open their ears and listen and see medical marijuana for what it can do to help the citizens of the state.
