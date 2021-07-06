Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is blasting a group of residents who are spreading what he says is false and misleading information about the city’s crime statistics on social media in an effort to deliberately alarm residents.
Musselwhite said during his mayor’s report at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, that the misinformation about the city’s crime statistics started during the last mayoral campaign is now carrying over and being spread on an app called Nextdoor.
Nextdoor allows users to connect with their neighborhood to share relevant news and information about happenings near their home in real time.
Musselwhite said the group is trying to rile the public up by claiming that crime is on the increase in Southaven, despite statistics that show that crime has remained mostly flat, and that the city remains one of the safest in the state.
“I intended to avoid talking about it in a public meeting because it is giving credibility to some people who don’t deserve credibility,” Musselwhite said. “I’ve been told that there is a group of people trying to rally and do what they call 'charge the public meetings' to express concerns over crime in our city that is not fact based. But the bottom line is, I’m not going to let people stir bad comments against our police department, nor am I going to let my citizens be afraid when it is not backed up by valid facts.”
Musselwhite said every city in America has crime and an old part of town, but the Southaven police department does an excellent job keeping crime low despite answering more calls that they did ten years ago.
He highlighted the actual numbers which show Southaven as the seventh safest city of its size in Mississippi, and that the numbers show a general flat line and in some instances a decrease.
The city saw slight increases in robbery in 2020 with 27 compared to 21 in 2019; 163 auto thefts, which was up from 159 in 2019; and 41 commercial burglaries in 2020 compared to 30 in 2019.
Major crime though, actually decreased in several key categories. Southaven had fewer homicides - two in 2020 compared to five in 2019; sexual assaults dropped from 32 in 2019 to 23 in 2020; the city saw 93 residential burglaries in 2020 compared to 155 in 2019; auto burglaries dropped from 376 in 2019 to 282 in 2020; and arrests were down from 3,746 in 2019 compared to 3,336 in 2020.
“These are the facts,” Musselwhite said. “This is straight from the horse’s mouth. And if you don’t believe the police department, I probably can’t help you.”
Musselwhite said public safety is the city’s number one priority. The annual police budget is the highest of all 11 city departments at $13.7 million, and the city’s total allocation for public safety is 55.77 percent of the City’s entire general fund - $28.7 million out of a total $51.5 million.
He added that while the city does face new challenges as it continues to grow, the department has made adjustments in its strategies to combat crime that they didn’t have in 2010. He pointed out that the city added new officers in 2021 and has an aggressive 3-year expansion plan.
“We are committed like no other city,” Musselwhite said. “The stuff you see in the news about cities in America not funding their police properly, that is something that happens somewhere else. That is not something that happens in Southaven, Mississippi, nor is it ever going to happen in Southaven, Mississippi. We have always funded our police properly. We always will fund out police properly.”
Ward 4 Alderman Joel Gallagher praised police for keeping crime as low as it is in spite of the city’s tremendous growth rate.
“We’ve had tremendous growth,” Gallagher said. “You would expect more crime to come with that growth. And yet our numbers are still pretty flat.”
Musselwhite said Southaven’s booming economy, record number of building permits, and record sales tax revenue proves that Southaven does not have a crime problem.
“There is no such thing as crime being out of control in our city,” Musselwhite said. “If crime was out of control, you wouldn’t have those numbers, which tells you people want to be here. They want to do business here. They want to live here. It’s a different animal out there now, but we have the right people in place to control crime.”
