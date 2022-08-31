Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is praising the work of two local veterans who were able to get Church Road designated as part of the national Purple Heart Trail.
Bob Buntyn and James Gore led the effort to have Church Road from Hwy. 51 to the eastern city limits in Southaven added to the list of roads and highways in America to earn the designation.
The Purple Heart Trail was established in 1992 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart to create an honorary system of roads and highways that pay tribute to the men and women who have received a Purple Heart award, and as a reminder to those who use the highways that others have paid a price so that we can live in a free society.
In July 2021, the Board of Aldermen approved a proclamation and resolution designating the entire roadway as part of the Purple Heart Trail. The designation allows the city to erect a roadside sign proclaiming the honor.
The Purple Heart Trail begins at George Washington's home at Mt. Vernon, Virginia.
"Bob Buntyn and James Gore led this effort and made it happen for us in Southaven," Musselwhite wrote in his blog. "It always ignites my sense of pride in our country and all the military service people who've made major sacrifices for our freedom when any action to honor them and their service occurs."
Buntyn served on nine different ships as a crypto-communications specialist in numerous amphibious groups in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973, with significant missions in Da Nang, Vietnam, and Okinawa, Japan during two tours of duty. Gore deployed with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Marine Regiment, 2nd Battalion Weapons Platoon in November, 1968 with responsibilities in two major land operations in the Vietnam War, Meade River and Taylor Commons. He was wounded in the Taylor Commons conflict after several operations. He retired from military service in 1969.
The Purple Heart was created by George Washington, who was commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, on August 7, 1782 as a way to honor military personnel who were wounded in combat. Over two million servicemen and women have received the Purple Heart.
Musselwhite thanked the two veterans and said he hopes residents will take a moment when they see the sign to reflect on the heroism and sacrifice of the men and women who were wounded in action as they drive along the highway.
"Although this is an award that none of you wanted, the fact that you were willing to receive it shows your true heroism," Musselwhite wrote. "When you drive through Southaven, know that we appreciate your tremendous sacrifices and for exemplifying why we are "the home of the brave."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.