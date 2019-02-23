The Tate County Fair Board is gearing up for its next event, “Mud South Wars,” a mud racing event to be held in Senatobia on Saturday, March 16.
The event will be held at the Tate County Fairgrounds, located at the old Chromcraft site, at 1 Quality Lane in Senatobia.
Mud racing for ATVs and UTVs will be held from noon to 5 p.m. that day. The entry fee for racers is $25 and pre-registration is available on the event website. Racers will also pay a $5 gate entry fee unless they are pre-registered, Humphrey said.
The gate entry fee is $5 and concessions will be available that day.
“This is going to be a great event here in Tate County and we are very excited about it. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the fun,” Bo Humphrey, Fair Board president said.
The board will sponsor another mud racing event during this year’s fair on Saturday, June 1. The 2019 Tate County Fair will be held May 29 - June 1, and will also feature a PRCA Rodeo on Friday, May 31.
