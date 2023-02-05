Horn Lake is hoping a positive report from Mississippi State University Extension Office will help the city get state funding to help build a proposed 400 acre eco park.
MSU Extension agents toured the site last week where they learned about the land’s connection to the Chickasaw Indians and helped identify all of the different flora and fauna species.
Mayor Allen Latimer said the state scientists were very impressed with what they saw.
“They really liked it,” Latimer said. “They pointed out all of the different trees and plants and really got a feel for the lay of the land.”
Horn Lake is hoping to transform the city- owned land into a nature park honoring the Chickasaw Indians, who were the area’s first inhabitants. The land sits in the flood plain of Horn Lake Creek and dates back more than 15,000 years. It was once the hunting grounds of the Chickasaws.
The city is proposing to keep the land in its natural state and add walking trails for outdoor activities like birdwatching, kayaking, and possibly even archery tournaments. The trails would have interactive signs telling the history of the Chickasaw tribe and identifying the flora and fauna and wildlife.
Horn Lake officials have met with representatives from the tribe who are enthusiastic about partnering with them on the project. The proposed park would be named after Cyrus Harris, the first governor of the Chickasaw Nation who was from Horn Lake. Last July, Shelby Banko of the Chickasaw Nation was part of a cross-cultural delegation that toured the area. The Chickasaw are planning to visit Horn Lake in the near future to bless the land.
The visit last week included Dr. Sherry Surrette from the MSU-Extension program, Mayor Allen Latimer, Horn Lake Aldermen Dave Young and Robby Dupree, Supervisor Ray Denison, and Rob Long, curator of the DeSoto County Museum who has served as the go-between with the Chickasaw Nation.
Long said the museum has maps dating back to the 1820s and 1830s that shows the location of the Chickasaw village. He led Dr. Surrette to a brook containing fresh water mussels and mentioned that the property has a natural stone bridge and at least two waterfalls.
“It’s just a beautiful site,” Long said. “This is unspoiled beauty that needs to be protected. I really applaud the mayor and the city for getting behind this project and the Chickasaws for putting their trust in us and their willingness to help us make this a place that is beautiful, special and unique.”
Long said he has no doubt that the property could become a haven for nature lovers and a great way to learn about the history and culture of the indigenous inhabitants.
“Wouldn’t it be great to have trails and mile markers and signs that incorporate the Native American names,” Long said. “For instance, “Issi” means deer in Chickasaw. “Foshi” means bird. And “kowee-ishto” means black panther, which people around here catch sight of occasionally on their house cameras. So this park would be a great way for people to come out and appreciate the language of the Chickasaw and learn about their history and all of the natural aspects of the property.”
Long also points out that the property is located in the Mississippi Flyway, a bird migration route that follows the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio rivers. More than 325 bird species make a round trip each year from their breeding grounds in Canada and the northern United States to their wintering grounds along the Gulf of Mexico and Central and South America.
“We have birdwatchers who come from all over,” Long said.”So we will have that to showcase as well.
Latimer said Dr. Surrette offered strong words of encouragement about the project’s future.
“I just flat out asked her, am I off target even thinking this could be a park? And they said ‘no,’” Latimer said.
Latimer said he is looking forward to reading her report.
“We are trying to find different sources of funding,” Latimer said.”Right now it is just us saying we want to do this. If we have a report from Mississippi State backing us up, this will go a long way in helping us get grants and get this park built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.