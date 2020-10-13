The Mississippi Department of Health reported 713 coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state to a total of 105,941 coronavirus cases and 3,115 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 6,238 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 7,497 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now ranks third with 4,471 cases. Jackson County ranks fourth with 4,083 confirmed cases.
As of Oct. 12, there are 40 confirmed COVID-19 patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven and four at Methodist Healthcare hospital in Olive Branch.
According to MSDH data, there are no open ICU beds at Baptist Memorial Hospital and five at Methodist Healthcare.
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains in a stable state across our entire system. We closely monitor capacity at each of our hospitals,” A Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson said in a statement. “The data shown on the state website is a single snapshot in time. It’s important to note that the number of total operational beds consistently fluctuates based on staffing and availability. As a large healthcare system, we have the ability to transfer patients from one hospital to another, if needed.”
As of Oct. 12, there are four active outbreaks among DeSoto County long-term care facilities, with 73 cases between them. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Across the state, there are a total of 128 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 6,380 Mississippians in LTC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,265 have died.
Mississippi is reporting a 6.3% test positivity rate over the last week, according to data from John Hopkins University.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
