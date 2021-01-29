More than 202,000 Mississippians have received first doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 23,000 have received both of the required doses.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state to a total of 272,662 coronavirus cases and 5,983 deaths.
DeSoto County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 18,239 confirmed. For most of the pandemic, DeSoto County only trailed behind Hinds County, the state's most populous county, in its caseload. Hinds now ranks second with 17,419 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ranks third with 15,045 cases. Jackson County ranks fourth with 11,355 confirmed cases.
As of Jan. 28 there were 53 COVID-19 patients and zero open ICU beds at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. At Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch there were 13 COVID-19 patients and zero open ICU beds. It's been well over a month since more than three ICU beds were open in DeSoto County, with zero being open on some days.
As of Jan. 28, there were eight active outbreaks among DeSoto County long-term care facilities, with 113 total cases between them. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Across the state, there are a total of 181 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 10,199 Mississippians in LTC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,899 have died.
