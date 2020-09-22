The Mississippi Department of Health reported 465 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state to a total of 94021 coronavirus cases and 2,846 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 5448 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 7,017 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now ranks third with 3,780 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 3,218 confirmed cases.
As of Sept. 20, there are four confirmed COVID-19 patients at Methodist Healthcare hospital in Olive Branch and 19 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.
According to MSDH data, there are no open ICU beds at Baptist Memorial Hospital and one at Methodist Healthcare.
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains in a stable state across our entire system. We closely monitor capacity at each of our hospitals,” A Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson said in a statement. “The data shown on the state website is a single snapshot in time. It’s important to note that the number of total operational beds consistently fluctuates based on staffing and availability. As a large healthcare system, we have the ability to transfer patients from one hospital to another, if needed.”
As of Sept. 17, there are two active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center and Landmark of DeSoto. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Across the state, there are a total 127 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 5,862 Mississippians in LTC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,175 have died.
Mississippi is reporting a 4.3%. test positivity rate over the last week, according to data from John Hopkins University.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
