Motor patrol officers from a dozen law enforcement departments from as far away as Louisiana are in Southaven this week to show off their biker skills at the Mid-South Motor Cop Rodeo Training Event.
The event, which is hosted by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, runs through Saturday and features 50 riders competing in events to earn bragging rights for their organization.
Riders will bob and weave tthrough cone courses which include a night ride, speed run, challenge run, Jenga challenge, team slow ride and individual slow ride.
“We call it a rodeo,” said Brad Sutherlen, a motorcycle officer with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s a training event. It’s a competition. We have several different cone courses set up.”
But although the competition is tough, Sutherlen said the event is also a fun time to reconnect with fellow motorcycle officers.
“I think the best part part is to meet people and hang out with people you don’t get to see that often,” he said. “We get to reminisce about the old times and good times, and make new ones.”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Greg Stacks said motorcycle cops are a close fraternity. More than 60 percent of officers who go through the training don’t make it.
“Motor officers are a family within a family,” Stacks said. “It’s a very tight knit community.”
Fellow motor unit colleague Deputy Jack Fullwood said the event is chaotic, but controlled chaos.
“I love coming out here and watching and being awed,” Fullwood said. “Everybody wants to win. You push it to the limit. If you wreck and go down, you get back up and learn from your mistake.”
Sutherlen added that it takes a special kind of person to want to ride a motorcycle.
“It’s a little different than just riding in a police car,” Sutherlen said. “It’s hot. It’s cold. It’s fun. But there are only a select few who will actually get out and ride a motorcycle, especially in our capacity as a police department, or sheriff’s department, or State Trooper.”
This year’s competition is bittersweet for many of the participants following the death last weekend of long-time Memphis Police Department Motor Patrol Officer Scotty Triplett.
The 47-year old Triplett was a senior member of MPD’s Motorcycle Unit and was killed on duty last Saturday after he was hit by a car while escorting a motorcade. Triplett served 27 years with Memphis Police Department and also worked alongside the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle unit.
“He was a very special guy,” Sutherlen, who knew Triplett for over 20 years, said. “He was a good personal friend to me and to my family. He had a very big heart. He liked to laugh. He liked to joke.”
Sutherlen said he used to have a friendly bet with him about which department would win the rodeo.
“We always picked at each other,” Sutherlen said. “I always told him I could out-ride him. I don’t know that I ever did. But the competition was good. No matter what, we always joked and helped each other.”
Stacks said Triplett had a way of always lightening the mood in tense situations when they served together on details in Memphis.
“He got really silly on the radio,” Stacks said. “He always had a smile and the most carefree attitude of any motor cop I have ever met.”
Fullwood, who many say shares the same kind of personality as Triplett, said Triplett was a big deal at the annual rodeo.
“Scotty was a unique person,” Fullwood said. “We are both bald with tattoos and full of awesomeness. He was coming to win this year. That would have been fun to watch. He had a big personality. And I will say it every time - he’s a great hugger. I am going to miss hugging that man. He will be remembered.”
Fullwood said many of the riders at the rodeo will be channeling Triplett’s “feel the day” attitude during the competition.
“His mentality all the time was ‘feel the day,’” Fullwood said. “I asked him about that. What does it mean? He said, ‘you have got to fill it up and feel it.’ If it was hot outside, he wasn’t going to end the day until he felt hot. He wanted to be sweating. if it was cold and rainy, he wanted to feel the weather and feel the day. So that’s what we are doing here. We are feeling the day. It’s hot.”
Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to benefit Officer Triplett’s family.
