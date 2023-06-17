Mother allegedly drops off deceased 22-month-old at DeSoto Hospital

At approximately 1620 hours on June 14, the Hernando Police Department received information that a deceased 22-month-old child had been brought into the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven by her mother.
Officers, as well as investigators, responded to Baptist DeSoto and met with hospital staff, DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders, as well as
the parents of the child.
During the course of the evening, investigators identified multiple inconsistencies pertaining to details related to the death of her child during initial conversations and interviews.
An arrest warrant for the mother on the charge of “Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm” was prepared and during the early morning hours of June 15.
Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, was arrested at her residence in Como, Miss. by the Panola County Sheriff’s Dept. and transported to the Hernando Police Deptartment for questioning and processing.
Towns was later released to the DeSoto County Jail where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.
This is still an on-going investigation and additional questions will not be answered at this time.
