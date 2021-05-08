The developer of a proposed mosque in Horn Lake is calling on Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to intervene and force Horn Lake officials to immediately reverse their decision to deny the site plan for the mosque.
Ray Elk sent a letter to Gov. Reeves on Friday imploring him to step in and help settle the dispute with the city.
“I would like for him to get involved and solve this issue before it goes to court,” Elk said. “This has to stop. It’s all unconstitutional. They can not oppose any religious site.”
Elk sued the city after the Board of Aldermen voted not to overturn the planning commission’s recommendation to deny his site plan for a proposed 10,000 square foot mosque on 80 acres of land along Church Road.
The board cited concerns over a lack of water pressure to provide adequate fire protection, traffic safety, and potential noise issues from any loud speakers at the mosque that would call worshipers to prayer.
Elk has repeatedly said that there aren’t going to be any loud speakers at the mosque.
“There isn’t going to be any noise,” Elk said. “I’ve never seen a mosque with loud speakers. It doesn’t exist.”
He also added that traffic from the mosque would be far less than the traffic already generated every Sunday from all of the other three churches on that road. The proposed mosque would only have 44 parking spaces and accommodate 156 worshipers.
“You have three churches there now with 500 to 600 parking spaces,” Elk said. “ There is a school, homes, and a subdivision across the street. We are adding another lane. So what traffic safety are they talking about?”
Elk said he is also willing to build a reserve water tank on the site to help bolster fire protection.
“We will build that at our own expense,” Elk said.
Horn Lake officials say they followed the zoning process and are prepared to defend their decision in court.
One Alderman, Charlie Roberts, who voted to deny the site plan, has since had a change of heart and said he would vote in favor of letting Elk build the mosque.
Elk said he is hoping to avoid having to go to court, but steadfastly maintains that the city’s decision to deny the site plan for the mosque was entirely due to anti-Muslim bias, and that they are violating his civil rights to practice his religion.
“I just want it over,” Elk said. “I want to build the mosque so we can worship in peace.”
