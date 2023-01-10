On Monday, January 3, 2023, District Attorney Bob Morris qualified for re-election in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Mr. Morris was appointed District Attorney by Governor Tate Reeves on September 23, 2022, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of then District Attorney John Champion. With the appointment, Morris became the first Republican District Attorney in
the history of the 17th Judicial District.
On January 1, 2023, DeSoto County became an independent judicial district, renamed as the 23rd Judicial District. Mr. Morris qualified at the Mississippi Republican Party Headquarters and is excited about continuing to serve his county. Mr. Morris states “it is my honor and privilege to continue to protect and serve the people of DeSoto County and I believe my extensive trial experience will help this county continue to be a safe home for our families and our way of life.”
Robert R. “Bob” Morris grew up in Senatobia graduating from Magnolia Heights in 1990. He is the son of Reid and Betty Morris of Senatobia. Reid Morris was a member of the 82nd Airborne and a lifetime member of the Mississippi National Guard. He and his grandfather, Robert “Babe” Morris ran Morris Oil Company in Senatobia for nearly sixty years. Betty Morris worked for the Senatobia Police Department and was one of the earliest members of the
Republican Party in Tate County, Mississippi. Bob attended the University of the South a.k.a. “Sewanee”, graduating in 1994. He played football for the University, winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship in 1991. Thereafter he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, graduating in 1996. He has three children with his wife Sabrina
West Morris, who is a teacher and pianist for the Hernando United Methodist Church, where they both attend.
In his eight years as Assistant District Attorney, Mr. Morris tried over twenty cases to jury verdict in DeSoto County. These trials included the convictions in 2019 of Everett Moore for murder, conviction of Jerry Beale in 2020 for the attempted murder of three Southaven police officers, and the conviction in 2021 of Michael German for aggravated assault of a school principal. Mr. Morris’ first trial as District Attorney led to the imposition of two death
sentences against Martez Abram for the murder of two Wal-Mart employees and the attempted murder of a Southaven Police Officer which occurred in July 2019 in Southaven. This was the first death penalty sentence in DeSoto County since 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.