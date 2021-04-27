The suspect in a weekend shooting involving a DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy allegedly was resisting arrest when the incident occurred.
The incident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. in the parking lot at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Goodman Road.
Assistant District Attorney Luke Williamson told Memphis TV station WREG that the deputy was on patrol when he received a tip that the individual was wanted as a suspect for allegedly receiving stolen property.
Williamson said the suspect was inside the store making a purchase and was approached by the deputy in the parking lot when he then resisted arrest.
During the encounter, the deputy felt like his safety was in danger and discharged his weapon. Williamson did not say whether the suspect had a weapon.
The suspect, a Caucasian male, was critically injured in the shooting, but was able to get away and was treated at an area hospital where he is recovering.
The individual was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
The shooting is under investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.