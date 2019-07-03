Southaven city leaders have named a new head of its Police Department with the appointment of DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Macon Moore as new Police Chief.
The action by the Board of Aldermen named Moore, who will start on the job after being sworn into his position on Wednesday, July 10.
Matt Anderson has been serving on an interim basis following the June retirement of Steve Pirtle as Police Chief.
Moore, who has been Chief Deputy with the Sheriff’s Department for seven years, will now be charged with leading a police department that will be closely scrutinized in the wake of a federal lawsuit recently filed against the City, Pirtle and two officers involved in the shooting death of Ismael Lopez at his home in 2017.
For Moore, it will be a return to a department he served in for eight years before moving to the Sheriff’s Department. He came to Southaven from the Greenville Police force, where he started his law enforcement career.
In Greenville, Moore was a patrolman and served in other roles there. He came to Southaven in 2001, where he was a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT team member and K-9 Unit Commander. Moore later was a patrol lieutenant and training lieutenant before his move to the county Sheriff’s Department in 2009.
Moore earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bethel University in 2018 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2016. He currently serves as an Executive Board Member for the Mississippi FBI National Association, a Board Member for the Mississippi Tactical Officers Association and an Executive Panel Member for the NTOA Breachers Symposium for Law Enforcement in Tucson, Arizona and Orlando, Florida.
“Macon Moore is an experienced and talented law enforcement executive in whom I have the utmost confidence to prepare and lead our Police Department for the many challenges that lie ahead,” said Mayor Darren Musselwhite in announcing Moore’s appointment. “He shares my values of keeping public safety our number one priority and keeping Southaven a great place to live.”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
