A grand jury convicted Hernando president and CEO of Moore Advanced, David Hunter Moore, 26, or child porn charges Thursday.
The DeSoto Times Tribune reported in January 2019, Moore was arrested on child pornography charges one week after police located a hidden camera inside the women’s restroom at his business.
An employee at Moore Advanced, a temp agency located on Highway 51, discovered a hidden camera inside the women’s restroom that was only used by employees.
The employee, Sholonda Williams, told Memphis media outlets she found the camera when she began working there in November of 2018.
The woman reported to police she had discovered a device in the restroom that resembled a phone charger and with a blue light blinking. She believed it to be a camera and reported it to police.
Investigators, after a warrant was issued, found it to be a camera and also found other recording devices in the office. That resulted in the initial arrest of Moore.
“We recovered two additional recording devices that were not in use at the time but they were used for the same purpose,” said Police Chief Scott Worsham following the first arrest.
It was on further investigation that explicit video of a girl under the age of 14 was found in Moore’s possession and that discovery led to his second arrest, this time on production of child pornography charges.
