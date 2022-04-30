Gary Maidment used to attend the largest military vehicle show in Europe which was near his home in England.
He always admired the Willys MB Jeeps which were made famous during World War II. The iconic light four-wheel drive vehicles were the workhorse vehicle of the United States military and were known for their toughness, durability and versatility.
“I’m a nostalgia buff,” Maidment said. “When you think about World War II vehicles, you think about the Jeep. I just always wanted to own one.”
Maidment, who lives in Independence, Mississippi, was looking online on Facebook Marketplace about three years ago when he came across a 1952 M38 Willys Overland Model MC Jeep for sale located about three hours away near the Mississippi-Alabama-Tennessee border, and decided to buy it.
“I got lucky,” Maidment said. “It was a price I was willing to pay and a price he was willing to take.”
The MC models were built from August 1950 to July 1952 as a replacement for the World War II-era MB series. After World War II, Willys shifted production to the civilian model CJ3A which became the basis for the combat ready M38. The main difference was the waterproof 24 volt electrical system, sealed engine frame and transmission to allow for deep water fording, and a beefed up frame.
Maidment stripped it down to its bare nuts and bolts, put it back together again, painted it, and restored the engine.
“Most of it is original,” Maidment said. “Some of it is reproduction. It’s still got the Willys engine and 24 volt electric system. And believe it or not, you can actually buy new old stock.”
Maidment said M38 Jeeps were made for the Korean War but very few were ever put into service because the US military had thousands of Jeeps left over from WW II which were refurbished and sent to Korea.
“This one probably didn’t go to Korea,” Maidment said. “There were a lot of Jeeps still in the Pacific and Japan and the Philippines.”
Based on the serial number, his Jeep was delivered in June 1952, making one of the last M38s to be built.
The Jeep was on display at the Bob Marr Classic Car Show at the O.B. Festival in Olive Branch on Saturday, along with over 70 other classic cars. The car show serves as a fundraiser for the DeSoto Dream Center, a non-profit organization based in Horn Lake which helps people in DeSoto County have healthcare, education, clothing and food. Marr was a former Olive Branch businessman, postal clerk and former Alderman who was a classic car enthusiast and community leader. He passed away in 2015.
Turner Smith, a coordinator at the DeSoto Dream Center, said the car show will raise about $3,000 to $4,000 this year to help fund programs.
“It’s a great event to help us tell people who we are and what we do,” Smith said. “We stand on four pillars of outreach in the community. We have a health clinic for those who don’t have insurance. We have an education program where kids can get after school tutoring so they don’t fall behind. And we also do food assistance and clothing assistance.”
Smith said it was great to see so many classic car owners participate in the show.
“It’s incredible to see the care that people put into these cars and that they want to share it with other people,” Smith said. “That makes it fun for all of us.”
Maidment said he enjoys taking his Jeep out for a drive and showing it off because there are very few military vehicles at car shows.
“Not many people rebuild military vehicles now,” Maidment said. “And we don’t have any military vehicle shows around here.”
Bob Kuntz of Byhalia brought his 1929 Model A Ford to the car show. Kurtz bought the car about 12 years ago and it took him about three years on and off to restore it.
“I’ve owned other Model A cars over the years,” Kuntz said. ‘A gentlemen in Southaven had this one and was restoring it. He got sick and passed away. It was already torn apart. So his wife sold it to me.”
Kurtz said he has always loved the Model A because they were sturdy and dependable cars. The Model A replaced the venerable Model T and were manufactured from 1927 to 1932 and came in four colors.
Kurtz said the car is fun to drive and can reach a top speed of about 50 miles per hour.
“I’m a Ford guy,” Kuntz said. “These are just good cars. Almost everyone had one back in the day and there are still a lot of them in existence.”
