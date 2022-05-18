According to state auditor Shad White, Mississippi loses its college-educated population at the fifth-highest rate in the country. He explained how the “Stay in the ‘Sip” program has helped counter that on Wednesday.
White gave a presentation at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon inside the Landers Center in Southaven. In front of dozens of business owners, he acknowledged the struggle to find educated workers, even when work has been readily available in Mississippi.
“Last month I spoke to 200 accounting seniors at the University of Mississippi,” White said. “By show of hands, about half the students were from Mississippi. I asked how many of them will stay in Mississippi after they graduate and the number was small enough to count. About seven.”
In what White called “brain drain”, Mississippi college graduates leaving for out-of-state job opportunities has been an ongoing issue. But since 1990, the issue has become a “dumpster fire”, as only 50 percent of in-state students remain in Mississippi three years after graduation.
White said the most likely graduates to remain in the state were in the education and healthcare sectors. The least likely to remain in the state were those who pursued business, art and science, according to White’s presentation.
“Mississippi is one of three states to suffer from a loss of population in the last ten years,” White said. “The millenial population is leaving. We’re losing educated, skilled young people. The number of those who come back after leaving is actually going down as well.”
White said nearly one-third of college graduates who have remained in Mississippi work in Hinds County, where the city of Jackson is located. But the recent uptick in crime, one that left Jackson with the highest per-capita homicide rate in the country, graduates have been further deterred from staying in the state.
But according to White, the current troubles in Jackson could benefit DeSoto County, according to White.
“Our biggest magnet (Jackson) is at risk of being a turn-off if we don’t fix some of those basic problems,” White said. “Fortunately here in DeSoto County, you have a very stable government. You have a great place to live and a great quality of life. You’re going to benefit from some of that.”
White said it's not just Mississippi experiencing brain drain problems, as the United States is experiencing one of the tightest labor markets in history. He said Mississippi has the lowest workforce participation rate (54 percent) in the country, which has not helped the issue.
In a search to understand why young people have left Mississippi, White presented a study by the Alabama Chamber of Commerce where recent graduates were asked their priorities and how well Alabama catered to them.
“It wasn’t because Alabama didn’t have four microbreweries within walking distance or concerts. Everybody loves that, but those things were secondary,” White said. “The top priorities for young people were professional opportunities and that’s the bottomline.”
Among the top priorities for young people polled in the Alabama study were job opportunities, salary, cost of living and public safety. White said improvement in these areas needs to start in large hubs like Jackson and coastal areas, so that it can expand to more-rural areas.
DeSoto County’s proximity to Memphis has attracted Mississippians to work in one state and live in another. While not ideal, White said this has not posed as much of a threat to the state.
“When Memphis is doing good or Jackson is doing good, Mississippi is doing good,” White said. “Young people leaving for Memphis is much better than if they left to say, California, New York or Chicago.”
“There’s so many young people who don’t know their grandmas and grandpas,” White said. It affects the lives of the people in Mississippi. I believe families should live and work close to each other.”
White said the State Auditor’s Office has recruited at Mississippi colleges in the past by attending career fairs. With little success, White introduced the “Stay in the ‘Sip” program to attract young workers to stay in the state.
With “Stay in the ‘Sip”, in-state college students can have their tuition paid for if they agree to work summers at the State Auditor’s Office and commit to work there for a minimum of two years after graduation. White said the program has had about 30 qualified resumes so far.
“It works like the military. We’ll give you something and you have to give us something back,” White said. “An education in Mississippi is less-expensive than a lot of places, but it keeps that money in the student’s pocket when they really need it. The program is mutually beneficial.”
Information on how to apply for the “Stay in the ‘Sip” program can be found online at www.osa.ms.gov/stayinthesip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.