Senator Dr. David Parker on Wednesday led presentation of Senate Resolution 24 to retiring Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle of Olive Branch.
Tuggle retired after a 30-year career in law enforcement. Tuggle is Assistant Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy, the largest law enforcement training facility in the state.
His assignments have included Troop E Enforcement Division, MHP Honor Guard, MHP Recruiter, and Senior Instructor for Basic Law Enforcement Training. He served as the Mississippi Department of Public Safety's Executive Officer under two commissioners.
Tuggle is a graduate of the FBI Training Academy at Quantico and served as the first President in his class at the National Academy from Mississippi.
The former Marine’s law enforcement career began as a patrolman for the Hernando Police Department in January 1992.
Standing up front with Tuggle’s many supporters and Senator Dr. Parker are wife, Linda, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and Senator Kevin Blackwell.
