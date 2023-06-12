For two days this past weekend, the Aisling Farm in Olive Branch was the site of a southern bluegrass event that drew music enthusiasts from around the mid-south.
The “Mississippi Moon Festival” was a gathering of musicians, bands, and songsters who specialize in true 'grass roots' southern music that is historic and timeless.
The event was in the style of a classic music festival, but it was also a camp-over for those who'd brought tents, trailers and sleeping bags.
Headliners, Jake Keegan and his partner Lily B. Moonflower (aka Lily Brown) delivered some of the best Jam Grass music on the two stages set up for the event. The couple, based in Olathe, Kansas, are widely known around the country for participating in festivals nationwide. And their duet-style touches the spirit down deep.
The festival started with an opening event – Blue Grass for Breakfast – on Saturday consisting of between 10 to 15 pickers. Then at noon, Andy Ratliff and the Bigmon Blue Grass Band took the stage performing classic bluegrass songs filled with guitars, banjos, mandolins, and fiddles filled the air, played by many of the 33 musicians who were a part of the festival.
The audience included folks from Louisiana, Florida, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and other states who'd come to be a part of the festival, sitting on blankets, cushions, fold-out chairs, or just on the grass.
According to Keegan, “We love progressive bluegrass, and the old bluegrass style of music, because it's the heart of the south and right at home in Mississippi.
“Many of the songs people have heard for decades and remember from years past – that maybe their grandparents and great-grand parents sang – are those we want to keep alive. And the Mississippi Moon Festival is the vehicle that keeps things up to date, even in this the 21st century.
Keegan said this is the first festival they have held since the COVID epidemic. They realized it was time to get things going again.
“So, the Mississippi Moon Festival – which has been in the planning stages for some time – came together, for those of us who are musicians, at just the right time," he said.
Keegan said the festival is an opportunity to bring basic southern-roots music back to the forefront, and to re-introduce it to those generations who may have not heard it or, for one reason or another, ignored it.
"We wanted to let people hear the music of their heritage as southerners, and to enjoy the richness of the rich fundamental sounds that, for generations, defined southern music," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.