The state of Mississippi is set to join the lottery world in selling scratch-off tickets, starting Nov. 25, according to information from the Mississippi Lottery.
Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen said, “The earlier start date reflects our rapid progress.”
In anticipation, the MLC has started mailing acceptance letters to the first approved lottery retailers. Letters will continue to be mailed as more retailers are approved.
Approvals are based on retailers meeting the requirements in the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law and providing all the requisite information in the retailer package. They must also successfully pass required background, financial, tax and credit checks.
“We are beyond excited about working with such a great group of retailers,” said Shaheen. “The acceptance letter includes next step information addressing retailer training and store preparation for lottery terminals and equipment. Retailers will also receive a lottery certificate, which is required to be visibly posted in their location.
“The pillar of the lottery is having successful retailers on board,” he continued. “We are working with retailers to ensure they are well-prepared for launch.”
For those potential retailers who have not signed up and are interested, visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click on “Retailer Resources.” There is no limit to the number of retailers the MLC may accept.
Approved retailers are posted on www.mslotteryhome.com and will be updated periodically as more retailers are approved. The MLC’s goal is to have as many retailers as possible selling statewide. The MLC will continue to accept retailer applications.
According to the Mississippi Lottery website, proceeds from lottery sales are to benefit infrastructure and education in the Magnolia State. The first $80 million annually will go to infrastructure. After the $80 million level has been reached, the remaining proceeds each year go to help fund state education.
Managing Editor Bob Bakken contributed to this article.
