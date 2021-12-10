House Speaker Philip Gunn told a group of business leaders in DeSoto County that Mississippi will receive over $4 billion dollars for infrastructure projects and is facing a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to improve its roads and bridges and to expand broadband access.
Gunn was the keynote speaker Friday at the DeSoto Economic Development Council quarterly luncheon and said the state has $1.8 billion in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to spend on projects, and another $4.4 billion on the way as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law.
“That’s a pretty good lick,” Gunn said. “I don’t think we will ever see this amount of money given to the state of Mississippi again to do good things for our state. We are going to be spending a lot of money on roads, bridges, and water. We have an opportunity here that we don’t need to blow. And DeSoto County is poised to have great economic prosperity if we can spend those dollars in a way that helps you.”
Gunn said expanding access to broadband will be a big part of the spending.
“Internet connectivity is becoming a vital thing like electricity,” Gunn said. “Three years ago a lot of us viewed it as a luxury. The pandemic exposed that. Many of you were required to go home to work and relied on internet access. Many of our students have to go home and do schoolwork and they have to have internet to do that. Today, it is viewed as something vital to connect you with the world.”
Gunn also addressed other state issues including redistricting, banning critical race theory in schools, the Mississippi 15 week abortion ban bill recently heard on appeal by the Supreme Court, and eliminating the state income tax.
He said DeSoto County will likely get a new House legislative district as part of redistricting because of recent population growth.
“DeSoto County during the last census had the highest numerical growth of anywhere in the state,” Gunn said. “You’e had enough growth up here that you are about entitled to a new district. That brings to mind a whole host of opportunities.”
Regarding critical race theory, Gunn said the legislature will work to make sure that anything dealing with racism is not taught in the schools.
“From what I have learned about it, from what I have studied about it, it is basically the teaching of racism,” Gunn said. “And that has no place in the state of Mississippi.”
On abortion, Gunn said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold the state’s 15 week ban on abortion and that it will strike down Roe v. Wade and allow states to regulate abortion.
“I think it is going to transform the landscape on abortion,” Gunn said. “I think it is going to save millions of lives when the Supreme Court makes its ruling. I am confident they’re going to do something in the way of preserving human life. And it all started right here in your House of Representatives in Mississippi.”
Gunn also advocated for eliminating the state income tax, which he said would result in a $371 million increase in the state’s Gross Domestic Product.
“That means we will sell $371 million more dollars of stuff,” Gunn said. “There is no downside to getting rid of the income tax.”
