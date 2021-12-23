The Mississippi Highway Patrol is increasing their visibility with more patrols and enforcement efforts to keep Mississippi drivers as safe as possible during the holiday season.
During the 2021 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period, which runs from Thursday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at midnight, all available officers will be on the roads to help ensure safe travels throughout the state.
“As the holiday approaches, we want to encourage everyone to think of others as they travel,” Colonel Randy Gin said.
During last year’s Christmas travel enforcement period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 201 crashes with four fatalities and made 130 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.
“Using seat belts, ignoring cell phones, and obeying speed limits will help to make it a safe holiday season for all of us,” Gin said.
