Mississippi needs to do a better job selling itself to young professionals as a desirable place to live and work and developing a better, more educated workforce in order to boost the state’s economy.
That’s the number one issue state economic development leaders discovered while traveling the state seeking input on how to take Mississippi to the next level and cultivate a positive business climate that will attract more jobs.
Scott Waller, president and CEO of Mississippi Economic Council, said Mississippi suffers from an image problem and needs to share its story about all of the positive quality of life issues that make Mississippi a great state to live in and work.
“We see that time and time again,” Waller said . “We know we are making progress, but we have work to do.”
The Mississippi Economic Development Council is the state’s chamber of commerce and works with businesses to promote workforce development.
MEC shared a list of goals and a plan of action to develop a world-class workforce to meet the needs of today’s jobs and those of the future during a luncheon Monday in Southaven at the Landers Center.
Last fall, MEC held 51 small group meetings in 18 regions of the state to get an idea of what the state needs to do in order to continue attracting and retaining a skilled workforce.
In its report, “Securing Mississippi’s Future: Vision for Economic Growth,” MEC identified a lack of qualified workers as the biggest concern facing businesses across the state. While nearly 70 percent of attendees at the luncheon said they were planning to hire new workers in the coming year, 87 percent of Mississippi employers believe that their current workforce will need additional training, credentials, or certifications in the next 10 to 20 years.
“That really wasn’t a surprise,” Waller said. “But it reinforces that we have to redouble our efforts.”
Waller said other concerns they need to address that are holding Mississippi back is the need to expand access to broadband, rebuild the state’s roads and bridges, and improve access to healthcare.
“These are areas that we have been working on for a number of years,” Waller said.
Waller said one of their tasks is to improve the educational attainment goal among Mississippians. Currently, only 44 percent of Mississippians ages 25-64 have a college degree or high school credential, compared to 51.9 nationally.
The goal is to boost that to 60 percent by 2035.
“We’ve got work to do,” Waller said. “But over the next eight years I think you will see great progress.”
Waller said every increased percentage point has the potential to add $20 million to the Mississippi economy through reduced social spending and increased state and local taxes.
Part of that effort though, is to remove there stigma of students who choose not to go to a four year college. Waller said schools need to focus on matching students with the skills and education credentials they need that will lead to a successful career pathway.
“Some of the things we learned in this is there is still an idea that if you don’t go to a four year college like Ole Miss or Mississippi State or Southern Mississippi, that it is not a pathway to success,” Waller said. “We think that is one of the things we have to focus on is how do we rethink that.”
Waller said the legislature this year took many positive steps to address several of the issues they have identified, including the Comprehensive Career and Technical Act which provides more support to career technical education in the state’s schools.
The legislature also increased teacher salary by $5,140 which will make Mississippi competitive with its neighbors to attract more teachers, created an office of broadband expansion and accessibility, made flexible tax incentives available for new business investment, and provided massive funding for infrastructure improvements including $40 million in infrastructure matching funds over the next five years, $45 million for maintenance, $35 million to increase highway capacity, $10 million for port improvements, and $100 million for emergency road and bridge repairs.
“This past legislative season we saw so many good things that will begin to move the needle that helps us make a difference,” Waller said.
